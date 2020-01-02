A new year and decade began this week, but if Missouri women’s basketball made a resolution to get back to winning ways, it still has work to do.
With a chance at a fresh start with the beginning of conference play and an opportunity for a marquee road win, the Tigers fell 77-66 on Thursday at No. 22 Tennessee. Missouri (3-11, 0-1) couldn’t turn around its poor form from the final weeks of 2019, suffering its fifth straight loss and dropping to 0-7 away from Mizzou Arena this season.
In a game that began two hours before its originally scheduled 6 p.m. tipoff to avoid clashing with Tennessee’s football bowl game Thursday night, both teams came out firing from beyond the arc. The Tigers and Lady Vols combined to make 7 of 11 3-pointers in the opening quarter, with Missouri closing on an 11-2 run to take a 21-16 lead.
The Tigers largely hung with Tennessee (11-2, 1-0) in the first half, but they began and ended the second quarter with lengthy scoring droughts, scoring all seven of their points in a span of less than two minutes. Tennessee surged to a 32-28 halftime lead.
Missouri’s second-quarter struggles were due in part to Tennessee’s height and defensive prowess, which challenged the Tigers throughout the game. The Lady Vols dominated the boards 43-22, and the 6-foot-5 Tamari Key smothered the paint with three blocks.
“You’ve got to give Tennessee credit,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said after the game in a radio interview on KTGR. “They’re a very good shot-blocking team, and they’ve got great size, but I thought our kids did a really good job moving the ball. We were able to knock down some big shots early, and rebounding-wise, they put a number on us.”
The Lady Vols, who rarely lose in the confines of Thompson-Boling Arena and are eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2018-19 season that included a first-ever home defeat to Missouri, began to pull away in the third quarter. The Tigers scored four points in the first five minutes of the third as Tennessee pulled ahead by 14.
Missouri made it back within four points early in the fourth but would come no closer to a much-needed résumé-boosting victory. Amber Smith scored a game-high 22 points, but Tennessee was more multidimensional. Rennia Davis led the way for the hosts with a double-double, notching 19 points and 12 rebounds.
“I felt like she left it all out there,” Pingeton said of Smith. “I thought after she missed maybe a tough shot, she came down and drew a charge or made a hustle play on the defensive end.”
Aijha Blackwell was another bright spot for the Tigers, scoring 16 in her first-ever SEC game. The highly touted freshman has reached double figures in all but one of the past seven matchups.
“I just felt like this last couple games, she’s really starting to hit her stride,” Pingeton said of Blackwell. “I think she’s letting the game come to her, she’s finishing around the rim, she continues to get to that free throw line.”
In what may already be a lost season in terms of postseason qualification, Missouri needs every win it can get to right its résumé. A victory on the court named for the legendary Pat Summitt would have been a great start, but the Tigers instead remain in search of their first positive result of the 2020s.
Missouri will open its SEC home schedule against LSU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.