It was another fruitless week for Missouri women’s basketball, as the Tigers dropped their fifth and sixth consecutive games. What looked to be a lighter schedule against Georgia and Kentucky — both of which Missouri entered the week ahead of in the Southeastern Conference standings — ended up exacerbating a season-altering slump.
MU slipped all the way to No. 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, and has seen its tournament hopes begin to sink. The Tigers fell outside ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme’s bracket for the first time this season.
Though the Tigers’ schedule no longer features juggernauts like South Carolina or LSU, Missouri is still suffering from the same issues that it was early on in its losing streak.
The Tigers have just two games remaining against teams in the top 30 in the NET: one against Alabama (24) and one against Ole Miss (30). This gives the Tigers a softer stretch to attempt to salvage their season, but with seven games remaining, it’s now or never for Missouri.
Offensive struggles continue
As has been the case for Missouri during its losing streak, the Tigers’ offense continued to look flat in both its matchups. This was highlighted by a five-point second quarter against Georgia, in which Missouri went 1-for-15 from the field.
The Tigers shot just 32.8% from the field in Athens, Georgia, and leading scorer Hayley Frank had her 13 points come on a 4-for-18 day. Missouri’s second-leading scorer for the season, Lauren Hansen, shot just 2 for 11.
The Tigers’ offense wasn’t much better against Kentucky. Despite Frank getting in rhythm, hitting half of her shots and scoring 21 points, no other Tiger reached double-figures in scoring in a 23-point loss to a Wildcats team that entered the matchup 1-7 in SEC play.
Scoring has been a team-wide inconsistency for much of the season. Though Missouri is fourth in the conference in 3-point percentage, the Tigers are 13th in points per game. Whenever the shots aren’t falling from the outside, Missouri has lacked the ability to shift its approach in the middle of the game until it’s too late.
“We had some looks around the rim and we just kept kicking it out for 3s,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said following the Tigers’ loss to Georgia. “It was a night where the 3-ball wasn’t falling. We didn’t want to live and die by it.”
Urgency needs to set in quickly for the Tigers
Losing four games in a row to Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee isn’t likely to end a team’s season. Tacking on losses to Georgia and Kentucky, both of whom combine for a 6-12 record in SEC play, however, likely puts Missouri on the outside of the NCAA tournament looking in.
The Tigers have time to figure out their offense and recapture the form from their 3-0 start in SEC play, but that needs to come soon. Missouri has seven regular-season opponents remaining — three of which remain lower than the Tigers in the SEC standings — and the SEC tournament to state its case.
Missouri has finished below 40% from the field in five of its past six games, and hasn’t reached the 70-point mark since the Tigers SEC-opener Dec. 29. Both of those trends will have to be reversed, and quickly, for Missouri to achieve its goal of making it to the tournament.
Up next, MU will tip off at 8 p.m. Thursday against Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena.