Missouri South Carolina Basketball

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton communicates with players during the first half of a game against South Carolina on Jan. 15 in Columbia, S.C. Missouri lost 81-50 — one defeat in a six-game slump. The Tigers look to break the streak Thursday against Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena.

It was another fruitless week for Missouri women’s basketball, as the Tigers dropped their fifth and sixth consecutive games. What looked to be a lighter schedule against Georgia and Kentucky — both of which Missouri entered the week ahead of in the Southeastern Conference standings — ended up exacerbating a season-altering slump.

MU slipped all the way to No. 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, and has seen its tournament hopes begin to sink. The Tigers fell outside ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme’s bracket for the first time this season.

