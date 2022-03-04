Missouri women's basketball will have to wait until Selection Sunday for its postseason fate to be revealed.
A season that was filled with so much promise following a victory over No. 1 South Carolina, along with competitive losses to No. 5 Baylor and No. 6 LSU, has faltered. Missouri undid that success by losing six of its last eight and finds itself squarely on the bubble.
The Tigers couldn't fend off Arkansas in the third matchup of the season between the two. MU held a lead as large as nine points in the first half and six in the second half, but the Hogs pulled away in overtime for a 61-52 victory. It was the Tigers' third loss of the season to the Razorbacks who got a coveted shot at the top-ranked Gamecocks.
Here are some takeaways from Nashville:
Frank was shut down
In two games versus Arkansas this season, Hayley Frank averaged 21.5 points and made nine 3-pointers combined.
With that and her recent 26-point outburst against No. 23 Florida, another big performance felt customary.
Except it wasn’t.
The All-SEC second team forward was held to five points on eight shots. She only attempted three shots from beyond the arc, making one.
A huge part of that was Arkansas’ Sasha Goforth. The 6-foot-1 sophomore, who Arkansas’ coach Mike Neighbors called “one of the best defenders” in the SEC, used her length and athleticism to run Frank off the perimeter before cutting her off in the paint with her quickness.
Goforth — who also scored 11 points — was all over the court in helping the Razorbacks advance to the quarterfinals.
Fans should be excited about Troup coming back
One of the veterans of the squad will be back for her sixth season.
Haley Troup is the only player on the Missouri roster who has been to the NCAA Tournament as a Tiger, and her maturity and ability was on full display.
With Frank being limited and Aijha Blackwell not on the floor, Troup showed out against the Hogs. She scored a game-high 21 points while displaying terrific composure down the stretch with the layup that sent the game into overtime.
The scoring output is even more impressive considering how difficult points were to come by. Every time Missouri needed a bucket, it went Troup’s way — shown by her game-high 19 field goal attempts.
If she can take another off-season to continue to improve, she could be part of a veteran-laden squad along with Frank and Blackwell that will come into the 2023 with high expectations.
Blackwell is needed for a potential postseason run
The biggest thing that the Tigers had going for them was going to be what they were getting back.
After serving a two-game suspension due to marijuana possession, leading rebounder Blackwell and freshman contributor Kiya Dorroh traveled with the team to Nashville, Tennessee, and were expected to play a significant role.
Well… they didn’t.
Blackwell played 11 minutes while Dorroh didn’t see the court after showing promise down the stretch. Blackwell’s minutes were filled with activity as she scored five points and grabbed eight rebounds, but they were scarce.
Coach Robin Pingeton called reincorporating her into the rotation "a challenge for any coach."
While that may be, it was clear that MU was a better team with her on the floor. It played faster and with more energy along with her obvious statistical contributions.
The Tigers have shown they can churn out results without her in wins over No. 1 South Carolina and then-No. 15 Florida, but if they have any hopes of a run in the NCAA Tournament or WNIT, then they will need their best player at full strength.
Another missed opportunity
Overtime loss at then-No. 12 LSU, two-point loss at then-No. 5 Baylor, two winnable games against Arkansas, down one point with five minutes left against then-No. 13 Georgia, down one entering the fourth quarter against Kentucky.
Noticing a trend?
The strength of the SEC provided more than enough chances for teams to gain NCAA Tournament quality wins and Missouri just didn’t follow through enough.
The quality wins the Tigers have in their pocket are nice, especially being the only team to beat No. 1 South Carolina, but other teams having more of a quantity of good wins may be the difference between making the NCAA Tournament or not.
If they miss out on the field of 68, the Tigers will spend the whole off-season thinking about what could have been.