On the surface, a three-point loss to Tennessee while down two players doesn’t appear as a bitter pill to swallow for Missouri women’s basketball. The manner in which the Tigers suffered defeat, however, could be the toughest in what’s been a four-game losing stretch.
With 50 seconds remaining, the Tigers held a 65-60 lead over a Tennessee team that had won all seven of its Southeastern Conferencegames entering Sunday. However,fouls, empty offensive possessions and the Lady Volunteers making their final three shots dealt a Missouri team sitting on the bubble a tough loss.
Though the Tigers suffered their fourth loss in as many games, the defeat to Tennessee was unlike any of the previous three. Missouri was able to reach 60 points for the first time since its 66-65 win over Alabama on Jan. 5, and it was MU’s first loss in the streak by less than 20 points.
Although the loss will sting, the Tigers saw several improvements from thei previous three losses. MU now has Arkansas, No. 4 LSU, No. 1 South Carolina and Tennessee, which have a combined record of 28-3 in the SEC, behind it.
Frank back in rhythm
One of the main culprits behind Missouri’s losing streak has been its struggles on offense. Entering Sunday, the Tigers shot 37% or worse from the field in their previous three matchups. TheTigers’ leading scorer Hayley Frank was held to single digits in four straight games.
Frank escaped her rut against the Lady Vols, exploding for 26 points, the most for either side, while shooting 9 for 16 from the field. Frank got in rhythmduringthe second half, connecting on seven of her 10 second half shot attempts and hitting five 3-pointers.
“Even when I was missing the shots, my confidence didn’t waver,” Frank said. “I was just taking the open shots, trying to do whatever I could to help us get the win.”
Perhaps not-so-coincidentally, the rest of Missouri’s offense also found its rhythm. The Tigers shot 61.5% in the second half and got out to a quick 10-2 run to start the third quarter, something Missouri has struggled to do in several matchups.
Kelly and Kroenke flash
Missouri was without the services of starting point guard Mama Dembele and leading rebounder Sara-Rose Smith. Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton relied on several players more than usual, including junior center Jayla Kelly and freshman guard Averi Kroenke.
Kelly logged a career-high 14 points across a season-high 26 minutes and grabbed nine rebounds.Kelly was a key contributor to the Tigers’ rebounding efforts.MU was only outrebounded 34-32, an improvement over the 52-22 margin against South Carolina.
“I’ve been really trying to play with pace a lot this week of practice,” Kelly said. ... “We’ve been talking about being more aggressive rebounding, so I was really intentional with that and tried to do everything I could to get as many as I could. I do feel like it was a really good game for me.”
Meanwhile, Kroenke played 30 minutes for the first time in her career and stuffed the stat sheet. The Rock Bridge alumtallied seven points on 3-of-4 shooting, five steals, four rebounds and an assist. Kroenke’s play earned the trust of Pingeton, who left the freshman in for the final seconds of the game.
“She works so hard at her craft. She’s got a motor,” Pingeton said of Kroenke. “This was another opportunity with Mama down to to give her some minutes, and I thought she honestly had the best game she’s had since she’s been here.”
Kelly could be essentialin helping the Tigers findconsistent scoring and avoid being heavily outrebounded by bigger teams. Kroenke’s jack-of-all-trades performance couldalso earn her more playing time in the future.
Missed opportunities
While Pingeton and the rest of the Tigers appeared frustrated with the officals at several instances, most notably when Pingeton was issued a technical foul after arguing a no-call when contact was made with Jayla Kelly, there were still plenty of missed opportunities for the Tigers.
Pingeton didn’t call out the officials following the game, stating that Missourifailed to control what they could control, and it was evident in the final minute.
With Missouri leading 65-60 with just over a minute to go, Lauren Hansen turned over an inbound pass , leading to an easy bucket for the Lady Vols. A Haley Troup turnover on the following possession allowed Tennessee to hit the game-tying 3 with just over 40 seconds to go.
Missouri’s offense broke down again, leading to a Troup layup attempt off the bottom of the rim to make way for Tennessee’s game-winning and-1 layup with just one second to go.
Officiating aside, Missouri made too many mistakes down the stretch to knock off a Tennessee team that moved to 8-0 in SEC play after the win. Missouri will have a chance to right the ship against Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday in Athens, Georgia.