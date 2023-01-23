From left, Tennesee's Jillian Hollingshead, 53, and Jasmine Powell, 15, rush for (copy) 1/23/23

From left, Tennesee’s Jillian Hollingshead, 53, and Jasmine Powell, 15, rush for Missouri’s Lauren Hansen on Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri lost 68-65.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

On the surface, a three-point loss to Tennessee while down two players doesn’t appear as a bitter pill to swallow for Missouri women’s basketball. The manner in which the Tigers suffered defeat, however, could be the toughest in what’s been a four-game losing stretch.

With 50 seconds remaining, the Tigers held a 65-60 lead over a Tennessee team that had won all seven of its Southeastern Conferencegames entering Sunday. However,fouls, empty offensive possessions and the Lady Volunteers making their final three shots dealt a Missouri team sitting on the bubble a tough loss.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

