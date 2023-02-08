After snapping its six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt to kick off the week, there was a renewed sense of hope for Missouri women’s basketball. The six-game skid saw the Tigers’ tournament aspirations start to sink, but after its first 80-point game since Dec. 9 against Omaha, the hope was that all it took was one to break through.

“We just needed one, and now it’s done after this evening,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said after defeating Vanderbilt.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

