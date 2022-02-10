Tennessee uses dominant third quarter to push past Missouri women's basketball

Haley Troup made a 3, and Jayla Kelly followed it up with a layup.
Missouri had taken multiple shots from one of the nation’s best teams and was going into halftime down five. It looked like the Tigers were going to have another war against one of the conference’s elite teams.
The second half was anything but that.
“We knew that they had lost three out of their last four,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “We knew we were going to get their best shot.”
The Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 SEC) brought their best shot and used a dominant third quarter to snap their two game skid, grabbing a 76-62 victory over Missouri (16-8, 5-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The first quarter started with Tennessee flexing its muscle on the glass. The Lady Vols entered the game with the second-best rebounding margin in the country and played like it in the first half.
Junior guard Jordan Horston was dominant, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the first half, displaying her ability to score from all levels. In addition to the scoring and rebounding, she dished out three assists highlighted by a post entry pass to Tamari Key. Horston finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
For Missouri, the theme of slow offensive starts continued, managing just five points before the first media timeout. Luckily for the Tigers, they had Lauren Hansen coming off the bench. The junior guard sparked a 10-0 run for MU that turned an eight-point deficit into a two-point lead with two 3’s and a mid-range jumper.
Pingeton was impressed with the fight her team showed early.
“I thought we came out of the gates a lot better than we had been,” she said.
LaDazhia Williams, who started for Hansen, had a nice first period, checking Key in the post but was saddled with three first-half fouls. That forced her to sit the final seven minutes of the second quarter, allowing Tennessee to dominate the glass.
In the third quarter, Tennessee’s Alexus Dye woke up. After sitting the majority of the first half with foul trouble, the Troy transfer and 2021 Sun Belt Player of the Year was excellent. She scored 11 points to help the Lady Volunteers take control of the game.
Complimenting Dye’s production offensively was Tennessee’s stifling defense. Led by Key who had seven blocks, the Lady Volunteers held Missouri to just four points in the third quarter, the lowest scoring output in a quarter the Tigers have had this season. Missouri shot just three for 18 from the field.
“Tennessee is a long team,” Pingeton said. “They have great shot blocking ability and they can clean up a lot of stuff at the rim.”
Missouri had to be encouraged by how they bounced back in the fourth quarter. They cut a lead that was as big as 28 points down to 16 thanks to some nice finishes from freshman Izzy Higginbottom.
Hansen finished with a game high 22 points off the bench thanks to a big fourth-quarter performance, and Aijha Blackwell got her 18th double-double of the season.
If the Tigers are going to finish their regular season strong, they’re going to need more offensive production from Hayley Frank. The junior forward was scoreless through three quarters tonight and finished with seven points. This came after she only scored four points in the blowout loss to Ole Miss.
Her next chance to get out of this funk comes against Arkansas, a team she scored 22 points against in Fayetteville. A home game against a similarly talented Hogs team is going to be crucial in Missouri’s hopes of getting back to the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve lost some of these battles recently,” Pingeton said. “I truly believe we can win the war, and that’s getting to the NCAA Tournament in March.”