Missouri women's basketball is keeping its recruitment in the family as Hannah Linthacum announced her commitment to MU on Twitter on Monday night.
Hannah, who will be joining the class of 2023 group of committees, will be joining her sisters Micah, a redshirt sophomore and Sarah, a freshman as a future Tiger. Along with her sisters, the Linthacum family bleeds black and gold as their dad Larry, grandfather and great grandfather played football at Missouri.
Hannah, like her sisters, plays for Jefferson City as a small forward. This announcement makes Hannah the second MU commit in the class of 2023 after Grace Slaughter who is a four-star player according to ESPNW. Both Hannah and Slaughter play for Phenom Basketball, a program part of the Nike Girls Basketball Club.
"I would like to thank the Lady Jays Basketball program, the entire Phenom program, and my family for always supporting me," Hannah said in a tweet.
If you haven't gotten used to the named Linthacum just yet as a Missouri fan, get ready to hear that last name even more in the upcoming seasons for the Tigers.