Since its win over No. 1 South Carolina, Missouri women’s basketball’s heap of momentum still lingers despite not being on the court since Dec. 30.
COVID-19 protocols postponed its game against Vanderbilt previously scheduled for this past Sunday to Jan. 20.
However, the season continues for coach Robin Pingeton and her squad with another SEC foe coming to Columbia in Auburn (8-4, 0-1 SEC).
Although Missouri (12-2, 1-0) took down one of the most cohesive teams in the NCAA, Pingeton reminded her squad that this win only is a part of what she hopes her team can accomplish this season. There is no doubt that this team is different than the past two seasons. After struggling to grab any big-time wins over the past two seasons and failing to make it to the NCAA Tournament last March, rebuilding was unavoidable for Missouri.
“I mean losing Sophie was huge. We ran our offense through her, and she was a bigger leadership piece in that locker room more than people realized,” Pingeton said. “Then you have a COVID year and we were right there, but we had a lot of new faces. We weren’t a veteran team, and so for different reasons, they were challenging years.”
The fruits of the Tigers’ labor finally became ripe for the picking against the Gamecocks. Not only did the win help redeem junior guard Lauren Hansen from a Dec. 4 loss to then-No. 5 Baylor, where her game-winning shot attempt bounced off the rim — it also gave the Missouri program a sneak peek of what this team is capable of.
Missouri saw step-up performances from Hansen, sophomore guard Mama Dembele, junior guard Hayley Frank and recent graduate LaDazhia Williams.
Junior guard Aijha Blackwell will continue to be a main focal point as the season progresses. Despite not playing against South Carolina due to COVID-19 protocols, Blackwell still averages a double-double with 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds. She is the only Missouri player to do so this season, with Frank coming in second both in scoring and rebounding. Having all these pieces is a promising sign when up against a team like Auburn, who also has the makings of a gritty squad.
“They’ve got all the pieces,” Pingeton said. “They’ve got some really explosive quick, athletic perimeter kids. They’ve got some post players that do a great job of finishing around the rim and really good rebounders defensively.”
Auburn, unlike Missouri, has had defense on lock this season. As a team that takes pride in its on-ball defense, Missouri will have to be mindful of careless turnovers that have been an ongoing weak spot for the program. The dominating defensive trio for Auburn also pairs with its go-to scorers on offense.
Junior guards Honesty Scott-Grayson, Sania Wells and sophomore guard Aicha Coulibaly lead the team in points and steals per game .
Coulibaly leads the defensive charge with 30 steals, which is 12 more than Dembele, who leads for Missouri. The 6-foot guard also holds the highest scoring average with 18.2.
This means holding onto the ball will be crucial against Auburn. Last time out, Missouri only turned the ball over eight times but averages 14.5 turnovers.
This, along with converting from the foul line, staying aggressive on defense and getting the ball to some of its consistent shooters are the main things the Tigers will need to improve on as it gets deeper into conference play.
Pingeton said Wednesday will be the first time in a couple of days that she gets to see her players in person. While they have been in communication over text, the “COVID-19 season” is becoming a more normal thing in the sports world, making Pingeton and her squad just another program to deal with the ongoing circumstances.
“My hopes are that we’re going to be in a great place,” Pingeton said when asked about the state of her team. “We still have plenty of work to do as we know every night out in the SEC is going to be a challenge. And so we’ll get a chance to get on the court with them today. I’ll have a better pulse today when we get out in court with them.”