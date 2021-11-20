For the first time since 2015, Missouri women’s basketball opened its season with three straight wins.
Nonconference play can fluctuate in competition, and the Tigers have Idaho State (1-2) and Troy (3-1) coming up. With the offense and defense clicking on all cylinders, there are a lot of things coach Robin Pingeton can be proud of with her squad.
Pros
’The walking double-double’
You can’t talk about Missouri's pros without mentioning Aijha Blackwell. She has averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds, essentially putting her on the double-double watch nightly.
Her role as the Tigers' go-to scorer has increased as her shot selection and ability to finish in the paint have improved. Blackwell has also increased her shooting percentage from the field, shooting 56.3% thus far.
Maturity is a big key to Blackwell’s consistency on offense, which will help against Idaho State.
In the Bengals’ recent 109-59 win over Park, the defense shut its opponents down. The team finished with 19 steals and forced 31 turnovers. Having an unstoppable weapon like Blackwell can put a damper on the Bengals' plans.
The Tigers' second nonconference win over Morgan State provided them with the toughest defense they saw this season. Despite being double-teamed and full-court pressed, the 6-foot guard still led her team in scoring with 20 points. Outside of scoring, Blackwell crashed the boards more than any other Tiger. She has double-digit rebounds in all three games, catching 14 out of 47 rebounds in Wednesday’s win against Saint Louis.
There is no denying Blackwell’s stat-book stuffing ability as she has been a go-to for the Tigers since her freshman year. With maturity, though, comes more responsibility.
“I’ve just been making sure I'm staying good, staying level-headed just so I can really pick up our newcomers,” Blackwell said. “It's a lot of new faces, so a lot of things are being thrown at them that they might have never experienced before.”
Deep Roster
Last season, Missouri heavily relied on Blackwell and guard Hayley Frank to lead its offense. With inside scoring coming from forward LaDazhia Williams, the Tigers still found themselves lacking consistent scoring and a defensive presence. This season, those worries have been lessened with the contribution from freshman Izzy Higginbottom. Against the Billikens, she led Missouri in scoring with a career-high 17 points.
“She's a young lady that just loves to compete,” Pingeton said on Higginbottom’s offensive performance. “We knew coming in she'd be able to score on three different levels, and she’s had a very successful high school career. Probably the thing that I've been most impressed with though with Izzy is just how much I think she's grown.”
Other Tigers who can make a huge difference are Williams, junior guard Lauren Hansen and senior guard Haley Troup. Williams will be going toe to toe with Idaho State’s Ellie Smith, one of the Bengals' tallest forwards. With a two-inch advantage and being the quickest on the team in the paint, Williams will be a problem against the shorter Bengals and Troy teams who don’t have a player over 6-2 .
Hansen made her presence felt after a more quiet start to the season. She scored 16 against SLU, only three points off of her career-high 19 points as a Tiger.
Her transition to the starter role will give her more opportunities to showcase her three-level scoring. Troup is the most experienced player for Missouri and serves as a reliable role player on both sides of the ball. So far she is averaging 8.7 points on 33.3% from the field. Her ability to pop in and help shift momentum is a game changer when the Tigers go through scoring droughts.
Cons
Playing all four quarters
One of the biggest struggles Pingeton’s squad had last season was maintaining its energetic play style throughout the four quarters.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited playing time shortened the endurance the Tigers could build up throughout the course of the year.
So far this season, loss of energy hasn’t cost Missouri any games, but it could pose a problem against scoring threats like Amber Leggett of Troy. In the Trojan's first game of the season, Leggett dropped 32 points and has since been one of the team's leading scorers.
“We've been struggling in the third quarter in our first couple games this season,” Pingeton said in a press conference.
The post-halftime slump wasn’t prevalent against the Billikens, but it made for closer games against Murray State and Morgan State. Missouri was outscored in both the third and fourth quarters against the Bears.
“They probably didn't even realize in the first two games that the third quarter was one of our weak spots,” Pingeton said. “They just wrapped their arms around each other and wanted to make sure we're the aggressors coming out of the locker room.”
Coming out of the half the same way they did against Saint Louis will be crucial if the Tigers want to shake the third-quarter slump. This is especially true when going against Idaho State, who shot better in the second half in its past two games.
Defensive woes
Missouri has a handful of solid defenders but still heavily relies on its offense, thus making defense one of its weaknesses. The closest game-winning deficit was six points against Murray State, but that will be the tip of the iceberg for the Tigers. With games against tougher teams like No. 6 Baylor and Missouri State, an overwhelming defensive presence can give Missouri a leg up.
Sophomore guard Mama Dembele is a Tiger that could help move defense into the pro column. In all three games, she has finished with at least one steal, with her season high being four against Murray State.
Her aggressiveness on man-to-man defense has made her a key defender for the Tigers, as she is constantly pressing opponents at the half-court line. Similar to Dembele, Hansen gives other guards the business every time she’s on defense. While this style of defending gets the two guards in foul trouble, it is exactly the aggression needed to disrupt a team’s offense.
With many other pros and cons for this successful squad so far this season, the next couple of games will be another set of battles for the Tigers. Luckily both matchups will give Missouri a home-court advantage starting at 2 p.m. Sunday against Idaho State.