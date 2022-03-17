After playing 11 minutes in Missouri women's basketball's third loss to Arkansas on March 3, junior guard Aijha Blackwell made every minute she had on the court against Drake count. She did everything in a gritty and passionate return that just wasn't enough in an overtime 83-78 loss to the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Women's Invitational Tournament.
Despite being out of the starting lineup for five games, Blackwell started and made things look too easy like she never left. She got the fiery offensive first quarter started draining a 3-pointer on Missouri's first possession. She, along with the Tiger's other go-to scorers, juniors Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen were perfect from the field for their first six shots, not missing until 4 minutes into the game. Blackwell ended the half with a team-high eight points.
"I really felt like we were locked in and ready to get after it obviously started the game really well," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "We went cold that second quarter and it really came back to hurt us."
The Bulldogs didn't make it easy as the second quarter was a different story offensively for the Tigers. Cracks in Missouri's offense started to show and Drake took advantage of its ice-cold second quarter. Blackwell went toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs' standout from the bench Sarah Beth Gueldner as the leading scorers for their squads. While Blackwell was hitting the Bulldogs with a mix of 3-point shots, midrange jumpers, and driving to the basket, Gueldner was scoring from deep in Mizzou Arena.
In the fourth quarter, Blackwell got hot again, scoring 16 points in the frame and setting a season-high with four made 3s. It was her mid-range jumper in the final minutes of the quarter that tied the game 66-66. She finished the game leading both teams in scoring and rebounding with 27 points and 10 boards.
"I get that from my teammates," Blackwell said. " I feed off them and we play as a team, we have a lot of energy its fun to play with and easy feel- just free out there playing with you team."
Although Blackwell's junior season has come to a somewhat disappointing end with her team missing the NCAA Tournament and a loss in the first round of the WNIT, she continues to be one of Missouri's most game-changing assets. Without her putting her team on her back towards the ending of the matchup with Drake, the Tigers wouldn't have fought their way back and push things to overtime.