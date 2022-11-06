After a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season for Missouri Women's Basketball that saw the departure of several key contributors and new faces coming into the fold, it could be a challenge for the team to jell and mesh together early on. But head coach Robin Pingeton is far from concerned.
"I think as a coach, you recognize when you've got a special squad," Pingeton said. "These girls have just been so resilient. We've worked so hard. I think they're just they're one heartbeat out there in that locker room and on the court."
Building chemistry early on will be key for the Tigers. Missouri returns nine players from last season, but just four of which averaged more than five points a game, leaving plenty of slack to be picked up.
Highlighting the returners is senior forward Hayley Frank, who averaged 15.1 points per game and led the Southeastern Conference in three-point percentage at 46.2% from beyond the arc. Frank was named All-SEC second team following the season season and was also named a preseason All-SEC second teamer for the upcoming season.
Missouri also returns senior guard Lauren Hansen, who averaged 10.9 points per game on 42% shooting this past season and is likely to be the Tigers second scoring option with Frank.
Haley Troup also returns for her sixth season with the Tigers. Troup is the longest-tenured player in the program and was 16th in the SEC with three assists per game this past season. Mama Dembele also returns after starting all 31 games for Missouri and averaging five points a game.
The experience of the top of the roster will be valuable as Pingeton looks to integrate players both new and old into bigger roles on the roster.
"I'm a junior now, and I have experience, so there is no excuse anymore," Dembele said of expanding her role. "I think it's just being vocal and just being honest to each other and also being able to lead the team and at the end of the day, have to be the coach on the court."
One player that is likely to see an increased role is junior center Jayla Kelly, who started just one game this past season, but she started the team's exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State, leading the team in scoring with 12 points.
Pingeton also looks to fit newcomers Katlyn Gilbert, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, Ashton Judd, a true freshman that won 2021-22 Missouri Class 5 Player of the Year at West Plains High School, and Averi Kroenke, another true freshman that was ranked as the No. 74 overall player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN, all into one puzzle.
"I think our all of our new players have absolutely elevated us," Pingeton said. "They've got motors, they're passionate about the game and appreciative of the opportunity that's in front of them to be here, and they're just great human beings that really align with our core values, who we are, what we stand for and that alone I think puts you in a really good position."
Pingeton went on to highlight Kroenke's energy, Judd's competitiveness and Gilbert's maturity as things she thinks each player can bring. Additionally, she not liked but "loved" the team's connectivity and how much the newcomers have meshed.
Though Missouri will certainly be a new look team this season, the Tigers' goals are still high.
"We don't want to be in a position where we're on the bubble," Hansen said. "Our goals are way higher. We want to be top four in the SEC tournament. We want to make it to the Sweet 16."
While seemingly ambitious for a team that was 7-9 in conference play one year ago and picked 12th in the SEC preseason poll, the Tigers are bought in and believe they can upend the rankings.
Missouri's season tips off at 6 p.m. Monday in Springfield against Missouri State.