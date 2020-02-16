When the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the third quarter, Missouri women’s basketball once again found itself in a situation too familiar to the Tigers.
Against Florida at Mizzou Arena on Sunday, the Tigers had trailed by 7 after a back-and-forth first half. The following 10 minutes, however, had been all Gators. Missouri was doubled up 18-9 in the third quarter, and a once-manageable deficit quickly grew insurmountable in what became a 75-67 loss.
It wasn’t the first time third-quarter struggles haunted the Tigers this season. On Monday at Louisiana State, Missouri scored just six points in the third and 20 in the entire second half as a 14-point halftime lead became an eight-point loss. Missouri has lost the third quarter battle in nine of its 12 SEC games, including the past three in a row.
These sluggish third-quarter performances have served as a momentum shift in games such as Sunday’s when Missouri has gone on to lose. But they have also nearly derailed some of the Tigers’ precious few conference wins this year.
In Missouri’s first contest against LSU this season, in Columbia on Jan. 5, a 21-point black and gold lead at halftime started to disappear when the visiting Tigers won the third quarter 18-10. Missouri held on in the fourth to win by just four. On Feb. 6 at Georgia, the Tigers fell behind after getting outscored by six in the third, only to rally in the fourth for a 73-65 win.
Against Florida, Missouri once again displayed some fourth-quarter resilience, scoring 29 over the final 10 minutes to more than triple its third-quarter output. But it wasn’t enough to salvage a critical victory in the crowded lower half of the SEC.
Florida coach Cam Newbauer noted the absence of Missouri’s Jordan Chavis, who missed Sunday’s contest with concussion symptoms, as a potential reason for the Tigers’ inconsistency.
“Today they’re playing without one of their leaders, point guards,” Newbauer said. “That throws you off a little bit. It takes time to become acclimated to that.”
Missouri, however, quickly shut down any notion of Chavis’ injury being a deciding factor in the game.
“Certainly (Chavis) is a big part of it, but I think that would be making excuses,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “We still had our opportunities, and if you play for 40 minutes the way you do the last 10, I think you’re putting yourself in a really good spot.”
Amber Smith, who scored just one of her 13 points in the third quarter, said the team had been starting second halves with too much of a lackadaisical mindset during its run of third-quarter struggles. Aijha Blackwell, who led Missouri with 20 points Sunday, merely nodded in agreement to wrap up what was a mostly somber postgame press conference.
Sunday’s loss kept Missouri entrenched in the bottom four of the SEC standings, lessening its odds of earning a bye in the conference tournament or climbing into eighth place to secure a place in the Women’s NIT. The Tigers will return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at Vanderbilt.