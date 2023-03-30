Coach Robin Pingeton talks to her team (copy) (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton talks to her team during a timeout against Illinois on Dec. 18 at Mizzou Arena. MU recently listed openings for three new staff roles on LinkedIn.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

New faces could be coming to Missouri women's basketball's staff, as the team has listed three openings on LinkedIn since Wednesday. The listed positions are for an assistant coach, a director of operations and a coordinator of recruiting operations.

Currently, the Missouri team website lists three assistant coaches, including Jenny Putnam, who has been at Missouri for all 13 of head coach Robin Pingeton's seasons as well as working with Pingeton for seven seasons at Illinois State. The other two are Chris Bracey, who just wrapped up his fifth season with the program, and Jasmine James who joined the staff in May 2022. 

