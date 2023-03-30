New faces could be coming to Missouri women's basketball's staff, as the team has listed three openings on LinkedIn since Wednesday. The listed positions are for an assistant coach, a director of operations and a coordinator of recruiting operations.
Currently, the Missouri team website lists three assistant coaches, including Jenny Putnam, who has been at Missouri for all 13 of head coach Robin Pingeton's seasons as well as working with Pingeton for seven seasons at Illinois State. The other two are Chris Bracey, who just wrapped up his fifth season with the program, and Jasmine James who joined the staff in May 2022.
The Tigers also list Heather Buechter, who has also been on Pingeton's staff for all 13 seasons at Missouri, as the current director of basketball operations. Kate Frerking is listed as the Tigers lone coordinator of recruiting operations, a role she has served for four seasons.
When asked about the openings, a team spokesperson confirmed the postings for one assistant coach position and two internal roles, saying that all current assistants from last season still remain on staff. The spokesperson also said that final staff roles have not been finalized and will be announced when the process is complete.
The listings come following a disappointing end to Missouri's 2022-23 season. After a 14-2 stretch to kick off the campaign that also included the program's second-ever 3-0 start in Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers finished the season 4-12 in their last 16 games and made a third consecutive trip to the WNIT.
Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois opted to retain Pingeton for her 14th season, but the expectation is a return to the NCAA Tournament. After the team's 75-47 loss to Kansas in the second round of the WNIT, Pingeton said that the program had work to do in the offseason.
"As a staff, we're going to have to flip everything upside down and evaluate everything we've done on the court, off the court, and be willing to make some changes," Pingeton said.