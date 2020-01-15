South Carolina is coming to Mizzou Arena on a high.
The Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 SEC) are the most recent team to earn the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, riding a 10-game winning streak to that coveted position. Their last four wins, two of which came against Top 25 teams, kicked off their SEC slate. Offensively, Dawn Staley's team has eclipsed 90 points seven times this season, including in each of its SEC matchups.
It all potentially spells bad news for a Missouri women's basketball team still figuring out how to win. The Tigers (4-13, 1-3 SEC) enter Thursday's contest (7:30 p.m., Mizzou Arena) on a two-game losing streak, scoring under 70 points a game and finding themselves near the bottom of the SEC.
There have been flashes of success for Robin Pingeton's squad, however. A win over LSU on Jan. 5 provided Missouri its first and only SEC victory. The Tigers outscored Mississippi State in the second half of their Jan. 9 matchup. Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank have stepped up as freshman to lead the Tigers when a hot hand is needed.
To this point, though, Missouri has had a hard time combining all these factors into a stretch of wins. MU is currently in the toughest stretch of its SEC schedule, but an upset win could be a turning point for this squad.
A win Thursday will require all of Missouri's roster to have a complete game, not just Blackwell or Frank. Here are three players key to the game plan if the Tigers are going to beat the top-ranked Gamecocks.
3. Aijha Blackwell
Blackwell has become the go-to player when Missouri is in need of a hot hand on offense. That isn't why the freshman is important to this game — production will have to be spread across the board for a victory in this matchup.
Where South Carolina can get Blackwell in trouble is her turnovers. She might be the most electrifying player on the floor, with an ability to see the court and make unlikely plays, but Blackwell often gets in trouble by trying to do too much.
Her team-leading 4.3 turnovers per game can probably be attributed to her inexperience, but that will be just the thing the up-tempo Gamecocks can exploit. If Blackwell can keep away from coughing the ball up too many times, perhaps she can slow down South Carolina ... some.
2. Whoever guards Aliyah Boston
The freshman forward is a big reason South Carolina is the top team in the country. Boston leads the Gamecocks in points per game, rebounds, blocks, and field goal and free throw percentage. She's also top five in the SEC in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage.
A lot of South Carolina's offense runs inside through Boston, so forcing her out of the equation and making the team a perimeter offense gives Missouri a chance. That responsibility for the Tigers is likely to fall on a combination of Hannah Schuchts, Hayley Frank and Amber Smith.
Three other Gamecocks average double figures per game, though, so it won't be as easy as it might sound.
1. Senior guard Amber Smith
With the departure of Sophie Cunningham, everyone began looking to Smith as the next leader of the Tigers. While her leadership off the court isn't questioned, Smith hasn't had the consistent offensive production expected on it.
In her last six games, she's only scored double figures twice, and was held to two points against Mississippi State and scoreless against Princeton in December. She's capable of having big games and dropping 20 points in a contest. The problem is, you're just not sure when that's going to happen.
If Missouri wants a chance to beat the best teams in the conference, Smith has to show up in big games.