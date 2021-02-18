Three soon-to-be Missouri women's basketball players have made waves in the final season of their high school careers. Kiyah Dorroh, Izzy Higginbottom and Sarah Linthacum were nominated for the 2021 McDonald's All-American Game on Thursday.
Dorroh, who is an Arizona native, made it on the West region nominee list. Higginbottom and Linthacum, whose sister Micah is a redshirt freshman forward for the Tigers, made it on the Midwest region list. These three athletes signed their letters of intent with Missouri on Nov. 11.