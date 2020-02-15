While other teams are battling it out for the top spots in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri and Florida women’s basketball will fight to stay out of the bottom four.
Don’t be mistaken: just because the Tigers and Gators occupy spots in the bottom half of the conference doesn’t make Sunday’s matchup at Mizzou Arena less interesting. Both teams are looking to finish the regular season with a top-10 spot in the SEC , which results in a bye in the first round of the conference tournament in March.
A win for Missouri means it leapfrogs Florida and Vanderbilt into 10th place from 12th, while a Florida win will help the Gators hold on to the 10th and final spot for a bye.
“Florida is a very good team — I think they’re really similar to us,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “You see stretches and games where they look really, really good and stretches that maybe quite aren’t so smooth. I almost feel like we’re looking at ourselves in the mirror a little bit.”
The Gators’ last two games may give the Tigers some room for confidence. Georgia went to Gainesville on Feb. 9 and outscored Florida 34-20 in the final half to take away the Gators‘ lead and win 49-43. On Thursday, Florida almost handed Ole Miss its first conference win of the year, holding on for a narrow 74-72 victory against the worst offensive team in the SEC.
“I wasn’t really happy with our defensive efforts at times,” Florida coach Cam Newbauer said in news release after the win over Ole Miss. “We had some problems on the offensive end where we couldn’t get in transition, but overall, we made a lot of plays in that fourth quarter that we needed to win the game.”
For the Tigers to win, they’ll have to exploit the defense and keep the Gators from making those needed plays in the final minutes. Florida finds itself in defensive lulls often, giving up big runs to opponents while going cold on offense. If Missouri can take advantage of that with its 3-point shooting — Florida allows opponents to shoot 31% — it can build a lead early.
The problem is holding onto that lead.
The Tigers have seen leads slip away often; most recently they let a seven-point lead go at LSU for a 66-58 loss. There’s also the 13-point lead Arkansas took away Feb. 2 at Mizzou Arena for an overtime win. Missouri’s first conference win almost didn’t happen when LSU nearly came back from an 18-point deficit Jan. 5 at Mizzou Arena. MU eventually held on for a narrow 69-65 win.
If the Tigers are able to build a lead over the Gators in the first half, they have to do their best to keep the ball out of Lavender Briggs’ hands in the second half. Briggs scored 12 of her 23 points against Mississippi in the final half, with none more crucial than the pair of free throws she sank in the final seconds to give Florida the win. She also stole the ball twice in the last two minutes to set up scoring plays that kept Florida even with Ole Miss, and if anything has been the Tigers’ weakness this season, it’s the number of times they turn the ball over.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can catch the game live on KTGR or SEC Network+.