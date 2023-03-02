In a game full of hot shooting and scoring runs, Arkansas defeated Missouri for a third time this season and all but ended the Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes.
Arkansas' Chrissy Carr scored a career-high 34 points in the Razorbacks' 85-74 victory over MU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina.
After shooting just 17% from 3-point range in the regular-season finale against Florida, the ninth-seeded Tigers were much more successful against the eighth-seeded Razorbacks.
Missouri shot 50% (13-for-26) from beyond the arc, with Hayley Frank (4 of 5) and Lauren Hansen (3 of 7) leading the way. Hansen finished with a team-high 19 points, while Frank added 14 points.
Missouri led 64-56 after three quarters but was outscored 29-10 in the fourth.
"I was proud of our girls. I thought they battled and competed," MU coach Robin Pingeton said. "We just had too many possessions in that fourth [quarter] where we had a couple of misses at the rim."
Arkansas (21-11) cut its deficit to 64-61 early in the fourth, but a Hansen 3 and a key charge drawn by Frank swung the momentum back in favor of the Tigers. Still, the Razorbacks hung around and tied it at 67 with 5:06 remaining after back-to-back 3s from Carr and Makayla Daniels.
Arkansas' Samara Spencer broke the tie with a fast-break layup, and Daniels followed with another 3 that gave the Razorbacks a five-point lead with 2:59 left. Forty seconds later, Spencer drained a long 3 that sunk any hopes of a comeback.
"I liked the looks that we got; we just did not convert on them," Pingeton said. "Arkansas is a team that, man, you better take advantage of those opportunities when you have them."
Spencer's final 3 capped a 16-0 run, and the Razorbacks sunk 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds to advance to Friday's quarterfinals against top-seeded South Carolina.
Missouri (17-13) looked like a team with its back against the wall in the first quarter. The Tigers hit their first three shots of the game, and after falling behind 16-9 at the 4:34 mark, they responded with a 14-2 run to close the quarter.
Center Jayla Kelly came off the bench and provided a spark in the paint, scoring four points in her first action since a win over Mississippi State on Feb. 16.
Both teams shot 50% or better from the floor in the opening quarter, and the hot shooting continued in the second.
Carr dominated for Arkansas, finishing with 22 points in the first half. Whether it was her slashing into the paint or knocking down pull-up jumpers, Carr left MU looking lost on the defensive end.
The rivals traded buckets over the course of the second quarter. Missouri started to heat up from beyond the arc, making five 3s in the quarter. Arkansas kept up and led 41-40 at halftime.
The Tigers assisted on nine of 14 made baskets in the first half, as the fast pace was a stark difference from the teams' first two meetings.
Missouri's offense continued to operate like a well-oiled machine in the third quarter. The Tigers were able to catch the Razorbacks sleeping on a couple of cuts into the paint, leading to several easy layups and free throws. Sara-Rose Smith benefitted from the cutting and paint action, scoring nine of her 13 points in the third.
Missouri was 21 of 42 from the field in the first three quarters but was 4 of 15 in the fourth.
"I love this team; I've said it from the jump," Pingeton said. "It's been an honor to be on this journey with them this season. There's not a lot of words to say in the locker room to take away the pain, but I'm proud of them."
Arkansas has won 10 straight in the series, including a 61-33 victory earlier this month for the least points allowed in an SEC game in program history.
Missouri will now await a potential bid to play in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Other SEC Tournament results
(13) Texas A&M 79, (5) Mississippi State 72: Sydney Bowles made six 3-pointers for the second straight day in scoring 19 points to lead the Aggies past the Bulldogs.
Bowles followed up her six 3s against Vanderbilt by going 6 of 8 from the arc. Aaliyah Patty added 15 points, and Jada Malone added 12 points for Texas A&M (9-19), which lost to Mississippi State (20-10) by 16 and 18 in two regular-season meetings.
The Aggies, the first 13 seed to reach the SEC quarterfinals, will take on fourth-seeded Ole Miss on Friday.
Jessika Carter scored 18 points, and Jerkaila Jordan and Debreasha Powe added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs.
(7) Georgia 63, (10) Auburn 47: Diamond Battles scored 14 of her 18 points in the second quarter, Alisha Lewis had a career-high 12 assists with eight points and five steals, and the Bulldogs eased past the Tigers.
Georgia (21-10) will face second-seeded LSU in Friday's quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 10 games, with the only losses coming against LSU and South Carolina.
Battles missed her first four shots of the game before scoring 14 points in the second quarter to help Georgia take a 38-27 lead. Lewis set her career high in the first half with nine assists.
Aicha Coulibaly scored 13 points, and Sydney Shaw added 12 points for Auburn (15-14). The Tigers shot just 32% and had 18 turnovers.