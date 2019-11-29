The balmy temperatures and beachfront resort might have been comforting for Missouri women’s basketball, but inside the ballroom of the Hard Rock Hotel in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, the Tigers could not find a remedy to their early-season struggles.
Missouri closed out the Cancun Challenge with an 82-69 loss to North Carolina on Friday, finishing the Thanksgiving trip 0-2. After falling behind early to the Tar Heels, the Tigers stopped the bleeding but never fully recovered, dropping their record to 2-6 as they return stateside.
Amber Smith led Missouri with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Aijha Blackwell contributed 14 points off the bench but fouled out late in the fourth quarter, marking the third disqualification of her young career. Fellow freshman Hayley Frank was a bright spot, scoring 13 and grabbing six rebounds after a 29-point burst in Thursday’s loss to New Mexico.
North Carolina grabbed hold of the game in the first quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-13 and finishing the frame on a 15-5 run. The difference grew to as much as 18 in the third quarter, and while Missouri battled back to within single digits in the fourth, it never came close enough to seriously threaten the Tar Heels’ advantage.
Five solid starters were just about all North Carolina needed to pull off the victory. The Tar Heels’ starting lineup accounted for all 82 of the team’s points and all but 12 total minutes. All five finished in double figures, led by Madina Muhammad with 24 points. Muhammad and Shayla Bennett each played all 40 minutes for coach Courtney Banghart’s squad.
The Tar Heels improved to 6-0 with the win, all six victories coming by double digits. Missouri was the first Power 5 opponent of the season for North Carolina, which opened its Cancun Challenge schedule against Temple on Thursday.
Outside shooting was a key source of offense for North Carolina, which shot 11-of-20 from deep and scored just 18 of its points from inside the paint. Missouri scored 38 in the paint, but shot just 41% overall, including a 4-of-16 showing from Frank.
The Tigers return home next week to take on in-state foe Saint Louis, which pays a visit at 7 p.m. Thursday to Mizzou Arena. Following the meeting with the Billikens, Missouri will hit the road for a 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, matchup with UMKC at Kansas City.