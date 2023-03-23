A Border War defeat at the hands of Kansas in the WNIT on Monday closed the book on another underwhelming campaign for Missouri women's basketball.
The season began promisingly for the Tigers, who started out 11-2 through nonconference play. After winning their first three games of Southeastern Conference play, the Tigers appeared to be well on their way to being a contender in the SEC.
Instead, MU suffered through a period in which it lost eight of nine games in the middle of the season, and the Tigers could not recover down the stretch.
With a team that entered the season with a plethora of returning veterans and revenge on its mind following an NCAA Tournament snub in the 2021-22 season, the Tiger faithful expected this to be a team that featured in March.
They did, but not in the tournament people envisioned. Robin Pingeton managed to defeat her former school Illinois State 61-51 in Round 1 of the WNIT, but her Tigers fell to Kansas 75-47 in a disappointing Round 2 showing.
Now, plenty of question marks regarding coaching and postseason success surround a program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament or won more than 18 games since 2019.
Tigers by the numbers
• Points per game: 64.6
• Field goal percentage: 43.3%
• 3-point percentage: 35.3%
• Average rebounding margin: -0.5
• Assists per game: 13.5
• Turnovers per game: 15.3
• Turnovers forced per game: 14.9
• Points allowed per game: 62.3
• Average announced home attendance: 2,462
Memorable moments
1. Upset win over Alabama
The Tigers marched into Tuscaloosa on Jan. 5 and outlasted the Crimson Tide 66-65.
After Alabama cut an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to one point with 25 seconds remaining, Missouri had to come up clutch on the defensive end to secure its most impressive win of the season. The victory came in a complete team effort, with four Tigers scoring 10 or more points and Sara-Rose Smith recording her fifth double-double of the season.
Alabama went on to qualify as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the victory away from the friendly confines of Mizzou Arena headlined the Tigers' otherwise lacking résumé.
2. Lauren Hansen hitting 1,000 career points
The long-time Missouri guard has been known as a "microwave" player that can get hot at a moment's notice.
While she did not have her strongest season in 2022-23, Hansen did hit the 1,000 career point mark in a Feb. 16 win over Mississippi State. She poured in 20 points that day, and a third-quarter 3-pointer propelled her to that milestone.
Hansen is expected to return for the 2023-24 season.
Most improved player
Sara-Rose Smith | Guard | Junior
2022-2023 Statistics: 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game, 43.8% from the field, 21.7 minutes per game.
Best Game: 11 points, 15 rebounds, three assists against Arizona State on Dec. 4.
Smith made a significant jump in nearly every major statistical category last seasonafter averaging just more than 10 minutes, 1.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.
Her length and endless motor allowed her to be a force on the glass on both ends of the floor, and she led the team in rebounds per game by a 2.4 margin. On top of that, the junior out of Victoria, Australia, showed flashes of being able to be a great slashing wing that can get to the rim in just a couple of steps thanks to her long strides and wingspan.
Smith's five double-doubles led the team. If she takes a similar jump in her senior season, she could challenge for all-conference honors.
Freshman of the year
Ashton Judd | Guard
2022-2023 Statistics: 7.4 points, 3.0 rebounds per game, 44.8% from the field, 44.9% from 3-point range, 20.1 minutes per game.
Best Game: 16 points, seven rebounds against Texas A&M on Feb. 20.
Pingeton knew that she had some high-caliber freshman coming into her program in 2022, but she never could have expected the impact Judd would have in her first season with the team.
The West Plains product came into her own as the season progressed, finding her role as a shooting threat and high-effort player for this team. Judd played 20 or more minutes in the Tigers' final seven games of the regular season, averaging 10 points per game over that span.
When she found her shooting stroke, everything else seemed to fall into place for Judd. Pingeton complimented Judd for her veteran-like demeanor on multiple occasions, and she rarely made freshman mistakes while on the floor. All of this allowed her to earn a spot on the All-SEC freshman team at the conclusion of the regular season.
Even with veterans returning to the team next season, Judd figures to challenge for an expanded role and potentially a starting spot in 2023-24.
Most valuable player
Hayley Frank | Senior | Forward
2022-2023 Statistics: 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game, 46.6% from the field, 41% from 3-point range, 32.1 minutes per game.
Best Game: 26 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks against Alabama on Feb. 5.
Frank was named to the All-SEC second team at season's end, her second straight year earning the honor.
The Strafford product saw both her field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage take hits compared to past seasons. Still, shooting 47% from the field and 41% from behind the arc is nothing to scoff at, especially for a star player that is charged with taking plenty of shots.
Frank kept this team in games on countless occasions thanks to her shooting ability, but her efforts on the defensive end were also worth noting. Her career-high 34 steals and countless drawn charges epitomized her gritty demeanor and willingness to do whatever it takes for her team to win.
Her passion for the program and natural leadership abilities are invaluable. Frank announced a couple of months ago she will return to the Tigers next season.
Evaluating the Season
The nonconference success and start to SEC play had this team right on track for NCAA Tournament redemption. But the gantlet of playing Arkansas, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee in a row took a toll of the team, and it never appeared to fully recover.
The 68-65 loss to the Vols especially hurt, as Missouri blew a five-point lead with 1:25 remaining in the game. That game appeared to be the straw that broke the camel's back.
As the losses piled up, it became clear that this team would need a deep run in the SEC Tournament to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. Instead, MU fell to Arkansas in its opener after leading for nearly the entire game, encapsulating the 'so close, yet so far' theme of the season.
"This team is a special group of some really tight people," departing senior Haley Troup said. "We had some ups and downs, we had some injuries and illnesses, but I think we stuck together off the court, and that's really special."
The Tigers did manage to advance past the first round of the WNIT for just the second time in six attempts under Pingeton. Still, a blowout loss at the hands of arch rivals Kansas put a damper on that accomplishment and wrapped up a disappointing campaign.
At the end of the day, this team looked sloppy and disconnected at times, especially on the offensive end. With the amount of sharpshooters that this team featured, coaches and fans alike were dumbfounded at the Tigers' offensive struggles. Missouri shot less than 40% from the floor in seven of its SEC contests, all of which were losses. In all of their wins over the course of the season, the Tigers shot 40% or better.
"We started off 14-2 and felt really confident and had some good wins," Pingeton said. "We hit that gantlet in conference play and it just kind of knocked us back a bit. We had a hard time regrouping from that."
The formula was simple: If this team shot well, it won games. But opposing SEC defenses figured out how to make life difficult for Frank and not allow her to get many open looks, and cold stretches from Hansen and Troup did not help.
Rebounding and turnovers were other key issues for this team throughout the season, with each of those factors costing Missouri some wins. The lack of a consistent post presence and streaky point-guard play contributed to those struggles.
All in all, a lot more was expected of the 2022-23 Tigers. Instead, the season progressed similarly to how the previous year did — with the team starting out hot before cooling off during the grind of conference play.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Yet again, the Tigers will field a promising team in 2023. With Frank and Hansen opting to return for another year, that leaves Troup as the only departing player. Her leadership and shooting prowess will certainly be missed after spending five seasons with Missouri, but there are plenty of players that can make up for her absence.
Smith and Judd figure to see increased roles after promising 2022-23 campaigns, while freshman Averi Kroenke showed flashes of her potential.
A major key for this team will be to get consistent play from the point guard position. Junior Mama Dembele and graduate student Katlyn Gilbert each had moments of promise during the regular season, but whether it was injuries, turnovers or shooting struggles, neither of them appeared to take control of the ball-handling duties.
"We've got to continue to grow our points guards in regards to being a quarterback of the team and playing with pace and understanding," Pingeton said.
Beyond the returners, the fanbase is perhaps more excited about the incoming talent in the 2023 recruiting class.
Grace Slaughter out of Grain Valley headlines the incoming class. The Missouri Girls Gatorade Player of the Year is ranked the 53rd-overall recruit in the Class of 2023 according to ESPNW.
Slaughter averaged 27.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season for Grain Valley, and she has won a gold medal with the Team USA Under-16 National Team at the FIBA Americas championships in 2021. The 6-foot-1 wing follows in the footsteps of Frank, who was also the Missouri Girls Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.
Skylar Jones ranks 93rd in ESPNW's 2023 recruiting rankings. The 6-foot guard out of Chicago chose the Tigers over the likes of Syracuse, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers and could be an immediate contributor.
Hannah Linthacum — sister of current MU players Sarah and Micah Linthacum — rounds out the incoming class. Hannah joins her sisters in being fourth-generation athletes at Missouri, with their great-grandfather, grandfather and father all having played football at Missouri. The 6-foot-3 forward out of Jefferson City has an extensive high school résumé that also includes being an all-state volleyball player.
"I'm excited about the kids that we have coming in," Pingeton said. "I think they're big-time competitors and that they add depth to what we have. That's another area where I thought we struggled (this season) was our depth."
The 2023-24 Tigers shape up to be a talented squad with a healthy mix of veteran leadership and youthful energy. With Frank and Hansen returning for one last ride, the goal for this team will be to make the NCAA Tournament.
To do so, the Tigers need to fight off their demons of conference play from the past two seasons. When things do not go their way, the team has let that snowball into an extended stretch of poor play. In this upcoming season, Missouri needs to be able to bounce back from tough losses and remain competitive in SEC play.