With 1:45 left to play in Springfield, Hayley Frank fouled out.
As she walked off the court, a crowd of 5,091 that included her father and some former high school teammates applauded her 9-point, eight-rebound performance in her return to the southwest Missouri area. But that output was not enough to help Missouri women’s basketball, which fell 79-72 at No. 20 Missouri State on Sunday.
Frank, who starred at Strafford High School outside Springfield and won four state championships with her dad as a coach, was received well on her homecoming but struggled against the Bears, likely the toughest opponent on Missouri’s nonconference schedule. She did not find the basket until the second quarter and failed to reach double figures for the first time in over a month.
The rest of the Tiger lineup had some bright spots, including 22 points from Amber Smith and 16 from Aijha Blackwell, and Missouri (3-8) kept the game competitive throughout. Haley Troup, who missed last week’s loss to Kansas City with an injury, returned to have her most productive game of the year with 12 points. Her awkward heave to beat a shot clock buzzer late in the first quarter was one of the game’s more memorable plays.
But Missouri State (9-1) put four players in double figures and kept the Tigers at arm’s length for most of the afternoon. The Bears especially punished Missouri on the boards, where they converted a 15-7 advantage in offensive rebounds into a 23-7 difference in second chance points.
After trailing throughout the first two quarters, Missouri narrowed the deficit to 35-32 by halftime and took a brief lead early in the third, but the Bears responded with separate runs of 9-0 and 10-0 before the quarter ended. After trailing by as much as 15 in the fourth, the Tigers clawed back to within five in the final minute but could come no closer.
Jasmine Franklin and Emily Gartner each secured double-doubles for the Bears, who were without the usual sharpshooting form of Alexa Willard. Willard, who entered the game with the nation’s best 3-point shooting percentage, shot just 1-of-5 from deep on the way to a 9-point performance.
After generally being one of the state of Missouri’s secondary women’s basketball teams over the last four years, Missouri State has continued the momentum of its surprise Sweet 16 run last season to cement itself as the state’s top program so far this year. The win over Missouri was its first since 2015.
The Tigers have tested themselves against some of the best mid-major teams in the country this season, including Missouri State, but the matchups have largely been away from home. Green Bay, South Dakota and Missouri State have all beaten Missouri on home floors, and each are ranked among the top 15 mid-major teams by basketball website College Insider.
Missouri will get its chance against a skilled mid-major team at Mizzou Arena when Ivy League frontrunner Princeton, the No. 4 team in College Insider’s rankings, visits Wednesday.