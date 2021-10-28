Missouri women’s basketball returned four of its top five scorers and the four leading minute getters from last season’s team. In addition to that, it enrolled four freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class.
The Tigers showed their potential for this season while giving fans in attendance optimism about the future in a 87-39 victory over Lindenwood University in an exhibition Thursday night.
Last season’s leading scorers — Hayley Frank, Aijha Blackwell and LaDazhia Williams all got into double figures, with Frank leading the charge by scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Freshmen Izzy Higginbottom, Kiya Dorroh and Sarah Linthacum all got their first taste of live action. Higginbottom — a 5-foot-7 guard — looked comfortable pushing the ball in transition and showed off a smooth shooting stroke, finishing with 13 points, including two 3s. She also was tied for the team lead in plus-minus as the Tigers outscored Lindenwood by 39 in her 24 minutes played.
Dorroh — a 6-1 forward — was impressive off the bench as well. She showed the versatility needed to get minutes early in her career, as she finished with five points including a 3. Defensively, Dorroh found herself on the perimeter a lot, as she did a nice job staying in front of smaller guards while crashing the glass, grabbing five rebounds.
Linthacum got in on the action too. The 6-3 forward got her first college basket and grabbed two rebounds. Linthacum’s presence will be needed if Frank and Williams come across foul trouble.
The fourth freshman on the roster, 6-foot-3-inch forward Da’necia Trusty, did not enter the game for the Tigers.