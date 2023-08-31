Ashton Judd

Ashton Judd

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri women's basketball guard Ashton Judd is capitalizing on the growing world of name, image and likeness, partnering with Westrock Orthodontics on Thursday. 

A provider of orthodontic services in West Plains, the business signed a NIL deal with the West Plains native, who was a former patient of the clinic. It is Judd's first NIL partnership. 