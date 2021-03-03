A clean slate is exactly what Missouri (9-10, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) needs after a rocky regular season. After a two-week break early in the season because of COVID-19-related cancellations, Missouri showed resiliency but could not pull off a signature win in conference play despite hanging with the SEC’s big dogs on several occasions.
“All coaches would say it’s a brand-new season come tournament time,” Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said during Tuesday’s media day. “Records go out the window and anybody can beat anybody.”
The Tigers head into the SEC Tournament as the No. 10 seed and will face off against a familiar foe Thursday in No. 7 seed Alabama (15-8, 8-8). Since losing to the Crimson Tide by 15 on Dec. 31, Missouri has grown and looks to flip the script during tournament time.
There is optimism brewing in Pingeton’s squad as it preps for its rematch with Alabama in Greenville, South Carolina. Dominating its last regular season game, a 77-57 win over Mississippi State on Sunday, has given the Tigers momentum to fix their eyes on a bigger prize: making a run in the conference tournament.
“I’m really trying to stay in the moment with this team. I’ve felt early on that this team has a really high ceiling and we’ve had some roadblocks,” Pingeton said. “I think this is a team that I don’t anticipate going into the conference tournament tight at all, that’s just never been the mojo of this team. I think they’ve also been pretty confident.”
Coming off a solid three-game run that included a win over Florida and a five-point loss to then-No. 20 Tennessee before the Mississippi State win, the Tigers have reason to be confident. In its SEC opener against Alabama, Missouri turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 20 points for the Tide. In the past three games, the Tigers haven’t given up more than 10 points off turnovers.
In addition to better ball security, Missouri has been shooting the ball well, especially from beyond the arc. In the December meeting, the Tigers shot 20% from deep and 37.9% from the field against Alabama. Currently, Missouri averages 37.7% from 3, and it matched a school record on Senior Day by draining 18 3-pointers against the Gators. Missouri also has grown from the field, averaging 46.5% compared to 42.5% for its opponents.
An efficient offense will be crucial against Alabama: The Tide have a powerful forward duo in Ariyah Copeland and Jasmine Walker, who combined for 39 points in the December game in Columbia.
Alabama has also had its fair share of conference losses, including in its past two games going into the tournament. But Walker and Copeland have been consistent throughout, averaging 20 and 14.6 points respectively. Walker also grabs 9.9 rebounds per game.
Containing Walker, Copeland and Alabama senior guard Jordan Lewis will be essential for Missouri. Some of the keys to the Tigers’ recent defensive success have been senior forward Shannon Dufficy and freshman guard Mama Dembele. Filling in for LaDazhia Williams as a starter, Dufficy has added an overwhelming defensive presence, snagging four steals against the Volunteers. She also helps turn the Tiger offense into a five-out spread.
“Honestly I think that just being in the starting lineup just gives you kind of that little edge and that little bit more confidence,” Dufficy said. “It proves that your coaches and your teammates have faith in you that you’re able to do it. Defensively it’s been something I’ve been working on.”
At the one spot, Dembele has had a lockdown defensive approach. She attacks opponents from the baseline, knocking the ball out of players’ hands any chance she gets. She will need to near her season high of six steals against Mississippi State to play against an Alabama offense that knows how to get points on the board quickly.
With the conference tournament looming ahead of them and an unlikely automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament four wins away, the Tigers have tunnel vision on the Crimson Tide. The winner will face No. 2 seed South Carolina in Friday’s quarterfinal round.