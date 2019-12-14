Missouri sports teams are used to being heavy favorites against in-state opponents. As the only power-conference program in the state, the Tigers are normally expected to win — and win big — against local rivals.
For Sunday’s women’s basketball game at Missouri State, that won’t be the case.
Missouri is off to a disappointing 3-7 start, but the Bears would likely be the better team on paper regardless of the Tigers’ form. Building off of a surprise run to the Sweet 16 last season, Missouri State has begun the year on an 8-1 tear and earned itself a No. 20 national ranking.
New coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton led the Bears to a win at then-No. 23 Minnesota in the season opener and hasn’t looked back since. Missouri State’s lone loss came at then-No. 7 Oregon State, and it owns victories over South Dakota and Kansas City, two teams that upended Missouri this year.
The Bears are led offensively by Alexa Willard, who is averaging 18.8 points per game and leads the country with a 58.3% clip from beyond the arc. Missouri will hope to counter with Hannah Schuchts and Amber Smith, both of whom rank among the Tigers’ top 10 all-time 3-point shooters by percentage.
Missouri has had its share of bad shooting days and defensive struggles this season, but the Tigers haven’t been outclassed by as much as their 3-7 record might suggest. Five of their losses have come by single-digit margins, and the team has only been outscored by three total points across the 10 games.
Hayley Frank, the Missouri freshman who has scored double figures in eight consecutive games, may have some extra motivation playing in Springfield. She won four state championships and 115 consecutive games for Strafford High School, just 20 minutes from Missouri State’s JQH Arena.
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri’s other impact freshman, has been one of the Tigers’ top performers of late, scoring double figures in three straight contests and earning the SEC’s Freshman of the Week honor Tuesday. Blackwell and Frank will need to keep up their consistent performances for Missouri to have a serious chance at pulling an upset Sunday.
Missouri State’s roster boasts Bri Ellis, a junior guard with Columbia ties. Ellis played at Rock Bridge alongside former Tiger Sophie Cunningham and current Missouri junior Elle Brown, winning three state titles along the way. Ellis has made two appearances off the Bears’ bench this season.
Missouri holds a sizable advantage in the all-time series between the two programs, including wins in the past four seasons, but Missouri State may be primed to retake the upper hand in the in-state rivalry. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Sunday in Springfield, and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+. Missouri’s radio broadcast will air on KTGR.