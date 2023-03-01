Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) dribbles the ball (copy)

Missouri guard and Rock Bridge grad Averi Kroenke, right, dribbles in front of South Carolina guard Raven Johnson during the second half Jan. 15 in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers will face the Gamecocks if they can get past rival Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

 Sean Rayford/The Associated Press

Missouri women's basketball enters the Southeastern Conference Tournament needing a win over rival Arkansas to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The ninth-seeded Tigers and eighth-seeded Razorbacks begin second-round play at 11 a.m. Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina.

