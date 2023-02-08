After snapping its six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt this past Thursday, there was a renewed sense of hope for Missouri women’s basketball. The six-game skid saw the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament aspirations start to sink, but after its first 80-point game since Dec. 9 against Omaha, the hope was that all it took was one victory to break through.
“We just needed one, and now, it’s done after this evening,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said after the Vanderbilt win.
It looked to be the case early on in the Tigers’ game against Alabama on Sunday, with MU scoring 19 points in the first quarter and taking a three-point lead into halftime, but it didn’t last.
The Tigers saw their lead evaporate, failed this time by their defense, which allowed 49 points in the second half. Instead of what would’ve been two wins that put the Tigers back on the bubble, Missouri continued slipping further into freefall.
Offensive rhythm beginning to show
The biggest positive for Missouri to coming off their split against Vanderbilt and Alabama was the Tigers finally finding a groove on offense. During Missouri’s six-game skid, it had just one game in which it shot over 40% from the field. The Tigers didn’t reach the 70-point mark in any of those games.
Missouri broke that trend in a big way in its 86-69 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers shot a season-best 56.9% from the field and hit on 50% of its 3-point attempts. In the Tigers’ 76-69 loss to Alabama, they shot 44.9%, which still would’ve been their best mark during their losing streak, and 53.8% from deep.
The catalyst for MU’s offense has been the resurgence of Hayley Frank. After a four-game stretch with less than 10 points, the Strafford product has scored 20 points or more in four of her past five games.
Frank finished with a combined 51 points on 14-of-24 shooting while going a perfect 18-for-18 on free throws against Vandy and Alabama.
The Tigers also were able to get three or more double-digit scorers in each of those games, something they didn’t do once during their losing streak. Whether its too little, too late remains to be seen, but strides have been made on the offensive end.
Judd impresses
Another player that emerged offensively was freshman Ashton Judd, who had back-to-back games in double digits scoring for the first time since Missouri’s second and third games of the season.
Judd has flashed her potential throughout much of the season but has had bouts of inconsistency, like much of the team.
The West Plains product scored 10 points against Vanderbilt while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds, before scoring 12 on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting against the Crimson Tide.
Judd isn’t a finished product and still can struggle with ball security — she had nine turnovers across the two games — but the flashes of potential are there. On a team that has needed an offensive spark for much of the year, Judd provided one off the bench, and she could continue to get extended minutes.
Tournament hopes dwindle
The Tigers may have already reached the point of no return. After losing seven of their past eight, they have dropped to 55 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, lower than they were last season when MU was one of the final four teams left out of the tournament.
The Tigers were also dropped from ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s latest edition of Bracketology entirely for the first time this season. The stark reality now appears to be MU missing the tournament for the fourth season in a row, barring a miraculous run to end the season.
“Backs are against the wall,” Pingeton said following the loss to Alabama. “There’s no other way you can put it. It’s definitely one game at a time, but the big picture is: If you want to go to the NCAA Tournament, you have to win out.”
The Tigers’ goal entering the season was to make it back to the NCAA Tournament and erase the memory of not being selected last year, but for that goal to become a reality, Missouri will have to go on a run either to end the regular season or in the SEC Tournament — or even a combination of both.
Missouri’s first opportunity comes at 2 p.m. Sunday on the road against Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 77-55 earlier this season. MU has lost eight straight games against Arkansas.