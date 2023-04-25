UMass women’s basketball transfer Angelique Ngalakulondi announced her commitment to Missouri for the 2023-24 season on her Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Ngalakulondi (gala-kuh-LON-dee) moved to New Hampshire from Congo and was named the 2018 New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in her first season of prep ball at Proctor Academy. UMass took notice and landed her as part of its 2019 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Minutewomen in 2022-23, recording five double-doubles. She played at UMass for four seasons and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Ngalakulondi played against Missouri in the Arizona State Classic on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Arizona, where she had seven points and 10 rebounds in a season-high 32 minutes.
However, Ngalakulondi may have impressed Missouri coach Robin Pingeton more the day before that game, when she poured in a career-high 21 points in an 88-64 victory over Arizona State.
Ngalakulondi is the first transfer to join Missouri this offseason, and she fills a void on the 2023-24 roster.
Particularly after Jayla Kelly’s recent decision to enter the transfer portal, the Tigers were in desperate need of a post player who would allow senior forward Hayley Frank to play more on the perimeter.