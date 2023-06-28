Head coach Robin Pingeton, right, talks with the players during a timeout (copy)

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, right, talks with players during a timeout against Mississippi State on Feb. 16 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers learned their SEC opponents for the 2023-24 season Wednesday, as well as its opponent for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, which will be Virginia.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

Missouri women’s basketball received two pieces of news about its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday.

First, the Southeastern Conference announced the Tigers’ opponents for the upcoming campaign, including home-and-home series against Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

