Missouri women’s basketball received two pieces of news about its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday.
First, the Southeastern Conference announced the Tigers’ opponents for the upcoming campaign, including home-and-home series against Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Next, Mizzou learned that it will face Virginia in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The matchup, which marks the first meeting between the two teams, will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
MU’s game in Virginia remains the only one on the 2023-24 calendar with a time and day. The SEC will announce those details, as well as television designations, at a later date.
In addition to the Razorbacks, Gamecocks and Commodores, Missouri will host Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena this season.
MU travels to face Kim Mulkey’s national-championship winning LSU team in the upcoming campaign, in addition to trips to Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Mizzou went 18-14 with a 6-10 record in SEC play in 2022-23, falling short of an NCAA Tournament berth for the fourth straight season.
Coach Robin Pingeton’s team faced two Atlantic Coast Conference squads last season — Virginia Tech and Wake Forest — in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 69-47, before falling to the Hokies 73-57.