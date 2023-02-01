Missouri's Katlyn Gilbert jumps for the ball Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena (copy) (copy)

Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert (10) shoots a layup against Tennessee on Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are looking to snap a six-game losing streak Thursday against Vanderbilt.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Attempting to stop a six-game losing streak, Missouri women’s basketball returns home to take on Vanderbilt and Alabama on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. The Tigers sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and need some positive momentum to start building their résumé back up.

Stopping the skid

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you