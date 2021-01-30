Missouri women’s basketball broke its two-game losing streak in the nick of time because the remainder of the season will be far from a walk in the park.
Thursday’s 61-58 win over Florida was exactly the break the Tigers needed before they face off against No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday to begin a stretch against five ranked opponents in their next six games.
Despite a slow start to conference play, the Tigers (5-6, 2-4 SEC) have proved multiple times that they can hang with the big dogs. In its last few conference losses, Missouri has been just shy of the upset or within a smidge of taking a close game to overtime.
“We were nine points away from being 9-2, I mean we’re right there.” coach Robin Pingeton said Thursday. “So our message to our players is the details: The little things matter, it all carries over. Attention to details, discipline, fundamentals and so those are the areas we continue to try to get better at in practice.”
Those nine points account for Missouri’s narrow losses to No. 19 Arkansas, LSU and No. 8 Texas A&M. With two of these losses coming against ranked teams, the Tigers can at least walk away with the notion that they are better than their record shows. The gritty 3-point win against the Gators showcased a more polished Missouri squad.
The biggest difference for the Tigers was improved ball security. Before Thursday’s game, the Tigers turned the ball over about 16.5 times per game. Missouri had a tight grip on the ball against Florida, finishing with a season-low seven turnovers. Playing as cleanly as they did against Florida will be crucial if the Tigers want to pull an upset against a strong Wildcat squad.
Kentucky (12-4, 5-3 SEC) has had its share of notable wins in conference play, beating the likes of Arkansas, No. 21 Mississippi State and most recently Alabama. Leading this recent success has been senior Chasity Patterson and junior Rhyme Howard, the Wildcats’ leading scorers. The dynamic guard duo take turns every game lighting up their opponents.
Howard showcased that against the Bulldogs when she exploded with 25 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. The 6-foot-2 guard was a monster, taking what was a close matchup into her own hands after struggling to get anything going in the first half. Not only does she contribute 19.1 points per game for the Wildcats, but she is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end as well, with 23 steals this season.
While Howard has a strong presence on defense the player Missouri will have to be on the lookout for on offense is Patterson. In non-conference play, she reeled in a whopping 10 steals in a blowout win against Wofford. That performance was no fluke; Patterson has at least one steal every game this season and has a team-high 61 this season.
Despite a daunting matchup with Kentucky, the Tigers have even more ranked teams breathing down their neck. After Sunday’s noon game with the Wildcats, Missouri has a rematch with No. 19 Arkansas on Thursday and a matchup with No. 4 South Carolina on Feb. 11. In addition to those games, the matchup with Auburn that was originally postponed hours before tipoff Jan. 10 will be squeezed in between the two ranked games and played Feb. 7.
Booked and busy, this stretch will be exactly what the Tigers need according to Pingeton. With the sting of a 17-day quarantine and five canceled games , Missouri needs every game it can get to strengthen the team chemistry on the court. The Florida win gave the Tigers that much-needed assurance of team growth despite a chaotic season. Led by Aijha Blackwell, Ladazhia Williams and guard Hayley Frank, the Tigers still have plenty of time to continue to improve.
“It’s been a tough year in regards to not having the number of games and getting that chemistry on the court the way (we) would’ve liked with our preseason or non-conference schedule," Pingeton said. “To me, it’s the process. You got to stay true to the process and you either win or you learn. Let’s focus on the every day, whether it’s practice or it's games, just really trying to embrace the process and get better one day at a time.”
Missouri will hope to showcase the fruits of its process at noon Sunday at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The game will broadcast on the SEC Network.