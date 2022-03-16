Missouri women’s basketball may not be dancing in the NCAA March Madness tournament, but will play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in the comforts of Mizzou Arena.
After a short trip to Nashville with Arkansas ending the Tigers’ run in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and possibly what pushed them out of the field of 68, it has been 13 days since coach Robin Pingeton’s squad has seen some action.
“I think we were all stunned,” Pingeton said Wednesday. “I think in a situation like that you have a watch party and you’re on the bubble and you feel like looking at some of those resumes you’re right there in the mix. There wasn’t a lot of conversation afterward. I said, ‘Emotions are high and tonight we need to exhale and kind of reset ourselves and got to come back tomorrow.’”
Their hopes of making it back to the Big Dance were crushed, but motivation and resilience are two big factors heading into Thursday’s matchup with Drake University (18-13, 9-9). In their practices since the SEC Tournament, the Tigers have slowly but surely regained the chip on their shoulder. With their postseason not going the way they hoped, making the most of the WNIT has become the focus.
Before it can make any run, it has to get past Drake in the opening round. The last time Missouri played the familiar Bulldog team was in 2019 back in the Sophie Cunningham era. Since then, only one player on both teams has some familiarity with each other’s play-style, Missouri’s senior guard Haley Troup and Drake’s senior forward Allie Wooldridge.
“You’re going to see some man defense, you’re gonna see some matchup zone defense and probably their strength is their ability to really spread out offensively,” Pingeton said. “All players will shoot the 3.”
This is a similarity between Missouri and Drake, as utilizing the 3-point shot and the various options of perimeter scorers to keep teams on their toes defensively. Key shooters to be on the lookout for the Bulldogs are guards Megan Meyer, Katie Dinnebier and Maddie Petersen. Meyer leads her team in most made 3s with 63 followed by Petersen’s 31 and Dinnebier’s 30. While they aren’t as sharp of shooters from the 3-point line as Missouri’s trio Hayley Frank, Haley Troup and Lauren Hansen if they get hot, things could get dangerous for the Tigers.
Although much has changed for both programs personnel-wise, Pingeton knows that Drake is a defense-first team which could be a problem for her squad that has been struggling offensively. Against the Razorbacks, Missouri shot 29.9% from the field and 26.3% from beyond the arc. It will be imperative to not allow guards Hannah Fuller and Dinnebier to run them off the perimeter and into clunky offensive possessions.
Dinnebier and Fuller are two of Drake’s go-to defenders as they combine for 84 steals this season. They will have to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Frank, Troup, Hansen and Aijha Blackwell, who divide their time shooting jumpers and driving to the basketball when beyond-the-arc shots and mid-range jumpers aren’t an option.
Having just about the entire squad back with the exception of Skylah Travis and Da’Necia Trusty will play a big role in this opening matchup. Last time out, Blackwell only played 11 minutes as Pingeton was still trying to reintegrate her into the lineup after missing two games. Against the Bulldogs, Missouri fans can expect a fully-loaded team and as Pingeton put it, a team that resembles itself back in November and December.
“Our goal was definitely to get to that NCAA Tournament and it’s a hard place to get to, it’s a real hard place to get to, and we feel like we had some opportunities that slipped away from us,” Pingeton said. “I was just really pleased with the way we came back on Tuesday and really got after it. Collectively, everybody from top to bottom, I thought we had great focus, great energy, great attention to detail.”