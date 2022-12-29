After going 11-2 in nonconference play for the second season in a row, Missouri women’s basketball kicked off Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky, the reigning conference tournament champions. After a sluggish start offensively Thursday at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers used a big second quarter to come away with a 74-71 victory over the Wildcats.
By the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter, Missouri (12-2, 1-0 SEC) had scored just 10 points, had no makes from beyond the arc and zero points from either of its leading scorers in Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank.
The second quarter was an entirely different story for the Tigers.
Missouri finally found its rhythm on offense, chipping away at the Wildcats’ lead before Lauren Hansen hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 25, her first made shot of the game.
Haley Troup gave the Tigers the lead moments later with a pair of free throws, two of 10 makes from the charity stripe for Missouri in the frame.
Both Frank and Hansen were able to get in a rhythm in the quarter, combining for 15 points in the period. Hansen tallied eight points in the quarter on 3-of-6 shooting with a pair of 3s, while Frank hit a 3-pointer of her own and hit all four of her free-throw attempts.
The Tigers went 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and outscored the Wildcats 29-11 in the second quarter. They went into halftime with a 39-30 lead.
Kentucky (8-5, 0-1), meanwhile, went just 3-for-14 and hit one of five 3-point attempts. The Wildcats also went through a four-minute stretch without a bucket late in the quarter.
Kentucky scratched and clawed its way back into the game in the second half, hitting their first four field-goal attempts — three from deep — to cut the deficit to just one midway through the third quarter.
Missouri, however, kept its stride offensively, hitting eight of its first nine shots in the third quarter to stay a step ahead of the Wildcats. Frank and Hansen had another 13 points combined in the quarter, with Frank pouring in nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.
The final frame began with more of the same. Kentucky had every rally attempt thwarted as Missouri’s offense constantly came up with answers. The Wildcats’ first two scores in the quarter were matched by the Tigers on the following possessions, keeping the Tigers ahead by six or more points.
An Ashton Judd and-1 followed by Sara-Rose Smith grabbing two offensive boards that led to 3s from Hansen on back-to-back possessions put Missouri up 10 with 5:42 to go.
But Kentucky had one last rally in it.
The Wildcats went on a 10-0 run over a stretch of a little more than two minutes to tie the game at 66, the first time the matchup had been tied since each side had 27 points with 3:06 left in the second quarter.
Missouri had countered every punch the Wildcats had thrown its way, and had to do it one more time to walk away with a win to open conference play.
The Tigers regained the lead after Frank grabbed a loose ball with the shot clock ticking under five seconds, and hit a long-range 2. Kentucky went to the line on its next possession, but hit just one of its two shots while Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton hyped the crowd from the sideline.
After another pair of free throws from Hansen, Kentucky’s Robyn Benton had a game-tying 3-pointer blocked by Katlyn Gilbert who replaced Mama Dembele in the starting lineup as Dembele missed the game due to travel issues getting back from her home in Spain.
Kentucky had one more chance late after a 3-point make and a Missouri foul and turnover, but a botched intentional free throw miss and a half-court heave after the buzzer doomed the Wildcats to a three-point loss in Columbia.
Frank led the Tigers in points with 20, and was closely followed by Hansen who finished with 18. Judd also scored in double figures, contributing 12 points.
Missouri outrebounded Kentucky by a wide 41-27 margin. Sara-Rose Smith again led the way with seven boards, five of which were offensive, and four Tigers grabbed five or more rebounds.
Missouri’s next matchup will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday in Auburn, Alabama, for a New Year’s Day matchup against Auburn.