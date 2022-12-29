After going 11-2 in nonconference play for the second season in a row, Missouri women’s basketball kicked off Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky, the reigning conference tournament champions. After a sluggish start offensively Thursday at Mizzou Arena, the Tigers used a big second quarter to come away with a 74-71 victory over the Wildcats.

By the time the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter, Missouri (12-2, 1-0 SEC) had scored just 10 points, had no makes from beyond the arc and zero points from either of its leading scorers in Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank.

