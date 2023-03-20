Kansas led wire-to-wire to secure a 75-47 win over Missouri in the second round of the WNIT on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry combined for 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and the Jayhawks shot 50% from beyond the arc.

