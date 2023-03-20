Kansas led wire-to-wire to secure a 75-47 win over Missouri in the second round of the WNIT on Monday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry combined for 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists, and the Jayhawks shot 50% from beyond the arc.
Hayley Frank led the way for Missouri with 17 points, but the Tigers shot 37.3% from the field and made just five 3-pointers. Sixteen turnovers did not help matters for MU, and the cold shooting and lack of ball security summed up the team's main struggles throughout the season.
Forty-seven points was Missouri’s second-lowest scoring output of the season. Arkansas held the Tigers to 33 points during the regular season.
The Jayhawks (21-11) set the tone early. Kansas jumped out to a 9-0 lead at the 4:08 mark of the first quarter after MU began the game 0-for-6 from the floor.
“We had a tendency early on to try to do too much too fast instead of trusting the ball movement in the flow of the offense,” MU coach Robin Pingeton said.
A deep Frank 3-pointer broke the seal on the rim for the Tigers, beginning a 7-0 run that swung momentum in the visitors’ favor.
Kansas led 18-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but nine combined points from Frank and Ashton Judd enabled Missouri to keep pace.
A Haley Troup 3-pointer cut the Jayhawks’ lead to two points at the 8:40 mark of the second quarter. But a 2:31 scoring drought accompanied by a quick 3-point barrage from Kansas allowed the home team to expand the lead to 28-18.
That run proved to be the difference in the game, as Missouri (18-14) was never able to cut the deficit to less than seven.
“I felt like they threw the first punch, and then, we fought back and just didn’t have enough,” Pingeton said. “It was not our night offensively, that’s for sure.”
Kansas held the Tigers scoreless for a little more than five minutes before Sara-Rose Smith hit an and-1 layup with six seconds remaining in the half. However, Franklin hit a jumper at the buzzer to extend KU's lead to 42-26.
Outside of the offensive explosion in the middle of the first quarter, the Tigers struggled to find any rhythm on offense. Kansas capitalized thanks to a 6-for-9 shooting mark from beyond the arc.
The Jayhawks remained dominant over the course of the third quarter, holding Missouri to just six points on 2-of-13 shooting.
Kansas led 58-32 going into the fourth quarter, and it maintained a comfortable advantage through the end of the game.
“(The team) showed up every day and went to work for us,” Pingeton said. “It’s not what any of us wanted, but it’s a special group of young ladies, and it’s OK for it to hurt.”
Kansas will host Nebraska (18-14) in the “Super 16” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.