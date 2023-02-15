With four games remaining on the regular-season schedule and Missouri women’s basketball having lost eight of its past nine games, coach Robin Pingeton knows there is a slim margin for error in the two weeks leading up to the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers have a veteran team that is bent on making the NCAA Tournament after barely missing it last season, but time is running out to bolster a résumé that lacks important wins.
What happened in Fayetteville?
Missouri lost 61-33 on the road against Arkansas 61-33 on Sunday. The Razorbacks also took down their rivals 77-55 on Jan. 8 in Columbia, which was the beginning of a six-game losing streak for MU.
On both occasions, Missouri (15-10, 4-8 Southeastern Conference) shot worse than 30% from the field.
“I didn’t recognize that team,” Pingeton said. “I don’t think that’s who we are, and that one hurt pretty bad.”
Arkansas swept Missouri this season, and the Tigers have struggled to beat teams in the SEC over the course of the past two months. Since Jan. 5, MU has picked up just one conference win — an 86-69 victory over Vanderbilt.
With its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling, Missouri has a razor-thin margin for error over the next three weeks.
“The only thing I know is that we are going to keep working,” Pingeton said.
Staying positive amid the struggles
For a team full of veteran players, it can be difficult to withstand a losing streak when every game matters. Senior forward Hayley Frank and junior guard Mama Dembele each have played plenty of basketball at the Division I level, and they are attempting to lead the Tigers out of a rough stretch.
“It has to be an individual thing,” Frank said. “Just taking a lot of time to reflect and trying the best you can to pour really confident thoughts into yourself. And then, once you do that individually, we’ve been trying to really keep the locker room right. Especially as leaders, me and Mama (are) pouring into people, reaching out to people and just trying to have everyone in a really good headspace, because it’s so important.”
Turnovers have certainly been an issue during the recent struggles. The Tigers are averaging 16.0 turnovers per game in SEC play.
“I feel like we have way too many turnovers,” Dembele said. “If we can clean up that, then that’s going to open up a lot of things for us.”
At the end of the day, Pingeton, Frank and Dembele want to see the team get back to playing how they did when they started out the season 14-2 and 3-0 in conference play.
“This is the same group that had some really, really big wins in nonconference,” Pingeton said. “If we had more time, I had thought about going back and watching an old game with these guys just to refresh their memory of what that grittiness, toughness and resiliency looks like.”
Bulldogs present challenges
Mississippi State enters Thursday’s game against Missouri at 18-7 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are currently on a three-game winning streak that started with a home win over Tennessee last Monday.
Looking to make a push for the NCAA Tournament, MSU is currently listed as the last team in the projected field, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.
Mississippi State is led by 6-foot-5 senior forward Jessika Carter. She leads the team in points (14.8), rebounds (7.6) and blocks per game (2.2).
“They’re really good and super athletic,” Pingeton said. “Carter inside is the real deal, and they have some tremendous perimeter players that guard really hard.”
One of those perimeter players is guard Anastasia Hayes. She is tied with Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr for the SEC lead in assists per game, averaging 4.5.
Alongside Hayes in the backcourt is junior JerKaila Jordan, who ranks fourth in the SEC in steals with 2.2 per game.
However, Pingeton said that during the losing streak, the only thing holding Missouri back has been itself.
“Our biggest challenge isn’t who we’re playing against,” Pingeton said. “It’s playing against ourselves and just staying in that right mindset.”