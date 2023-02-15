From left, Jayla Kelly, Jada Rice, Katlyn Gilbert, and Loyal McQueen block each other on (copy) 2/15/23

From left, Missouri center Jayla Kelly, left, Alabama center Jada Rice, second from left, Missouri guard Katlyn Gilbert (10) and Alabama guard Loyal McQueen look for space Feb. 5 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have lost eight of their past nine games.

 Rhianna Brown/Missourian

With four games remaining on the regular-season schedule and Missouri women’s basketball having lost eight of its past nine games, coach Robin Pingeton knows there is a slim margin for error in the two weeks leading up to the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers have a veteran team that is bent on making the NCAA Tournament after barely missing it last season, but time is running out to bolster a résumé that lacks important wins.

