Missouri guard Lauren Hansen lays on the arena floor (copy) (copy)

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen lies on the Mizzou Arena floor after her game-winner against South Carolina on Dec. 30, 2021. Hansen’s layup with 0.1 seconds left gave the Tigers a 70-69 overtime victory over No. 1 South Carolina. The Tigers will face the Gamecocks on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.

 Nevin Dubinski/Missourian

For the second straight game, Missouri women's basketball will face an undefeated opponent. This time, however, it will be the nation's top-ranked team, when the Tigers take on South Carolina on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.

Missouri (14-4, 3-2 SEC) just fell to No. 5 LSU 77-57 on Thursday. Lauren Hansen MU with 22 points, but a second-half rally fell short as the visitors to Mizzou Arena took over in the fourth quarter.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

