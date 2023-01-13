For the second straight game, Missouri women's basketball will face an undefeated opponent. This time, however, it will be the nation's top-ranked team, when the Tigers take on South Carolina on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Missouri (14-4, 3-2 SEC) just fell to No. 5 LSU 77-57 on Thursday. Lauren Hansen MU with 22 points, but a second-half rally fell short as the visitors to Mizzou Arena took over in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers managed to upset the top-ranked Gamecocks last season when they beat them 70-69 in overtime Dec. 30, 2021. Much like last time, a win in this meeting would immediately be the highlight of the Tigers' NCAA Tournament résumé and place them squarely in the national spotlight.
Get To Know South Carolina
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley took over the reigns in Columbia, South Carolina, before the 2008-09 season. She has never looked back.
Staley owns a 383-105 record at South Carolina up to this point, totaling four Final Four appearances and two national titles to show for it. Staley turned a traditionally mediocre women's basketball program into a perennial contender that has been able to dethrone the likes of UConn, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford from the top of the totem pole.
The Gamecocks are fresh off a national championship in 2022, finishing with a 35-2 record. Of course, one of those two losses came at the hands of Missouri in the first game of conference play.
The SEC media predicted South Carolina to finish first in the conference this season. The Gamecocks have won six of the past nine SEC Championships and are well on their way to securing another one.
The season began as usual for the Gamecocks. They went 11-0 in nonconference play, picking up wins over then-No. 2 Stanford, No. 17 Maryland and No. 15 UCLA. Then, they opened up on a tear in conference play, defeating Texas A&M, Georgia and Auburn by a combined 111 points.
Mississippi State tested them, only losing 58-51, and Kentucky did the same on Thursday. The Wildcats held a nine-point first-half lead over South Carolina, but the Gamecocks rallied to win 95-66.
There are not many weaknesses on this Gamecock team. They average 81.7 points per game while allowing 45.3 per outing. They shoot 47.8% from the floor and allow others teams to shoot 28.5%. They average a +20 rebounding margin, force 16.4 turnovers and block 3.3 shots per game.
The players who make those stats a reality are all veterans of the game. Senior forward Aliyah Boston is the reigning Naismith Player of the Year and continues to be a force in the SEC. Boston averages 12.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Zia Cooke leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and averages 2.2 assists. She recently posted a season-high 31 points against Georgia in a 68-51 victory on Jan. 3, and she put 20 on Kentucky earlier this week. Her playmaking ability drives this offense forward.
Junior center Kamilla Cardoso stands at 6-foot-7 and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game, forming a dominant duo with Boston down-low.
While they do have star players, the Gamecocks are a deep team. Thirteen players average 10 or more minutes per game, meaning they always have fresh bodies in the game. The main reason for that, however, is because South Carolina regularly finds itself leading by an insurmountable margin.
Outlook
To pull off a monumental upset on the road, the Tigers will have to play their best game of the season. That would mean shooting a better percentage from behind the arc, taking care of the ball and somehow containing Boston and Cooke. If it can do those three things, then Missouri will be able to hang around in this game.
At the end of the day, however, South Carolina is a championship-caliber program. No matter how close the game is, it has the advantage because it thrives in tough scenarios.
For Missouri to win, Hayley Frank and Hansen need to have career-outings, especially in the fourth quarter. The duo combined for 42 points in last season's 70-69 win over the Gamecocks.
Frank specifically is in need of a bounce-back game after posing a season-low three points against LSU on Thursday.
In addition, somebody outside of those two will need to step up as a consistent offensive threat. Haley Troup, Katlyn Gilbert or Sara-Rose Smith seem like the most likely candidates to fill that role, although Mama Dembele showed some flashes of offensive prowess in the LSU game.
"Diamonds are formed in the fire," MU coach Robin Pingeton said of her team's schedule. "Sometimes you just have to go through adversity, because it allows you to go to places you couldn't go to without it. This group accepts that."
A victory in this game is a tall order, but the Tigers proved that they are capable of beating South Carolina last season. A win in Columbia on Sunday would go a long way to securing an NCAA Tournament berth for Missouri.