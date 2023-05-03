Missouri women’s basketball announced Wednesday it would be competing in the inaugural Bill Snyder Classic against Kansas State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The neutral-site game will take place at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, the hometown of former Wildcats football coach Bill Snyder.
Kansas State finished last season 19-17 and 5-13 in the Big 12. Its season ended with a loss to Washington in the third round of the WNIT.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series against Mizzou 45-39.
Ayoka Lee, a 6-foot-6 center, is slated to return next season after missing the 2022-23 campaign because of a knee injury. Lee is a three-time first-team All-Big 12 performer and was a second-team All-American in 2021-22. She will be joined by Gabby Gregory, a first-team All-Big 12 honoree last season.
Ticket information will be made available in the summer and will be handled through the Civic Arena Box Office.