Missouri women’s basketball announced Wednesday it would be competing in the inaugural Bill Snyder Classic against Kansas State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The neutral-site game will take place at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, the hometown of former Wildcats football coach Bill Snyder.

Kansas State finished last season 19-17 and 5-13 in the Big 12. Its season ended with a loss to Washington in the third round of the WNIT.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720