Missouri women’s basketball will play in the Daytona Beach Classic on Nov. 24 and 25, the program announced Monday. The Tigers will take on Tennessee Tech and Kent State

at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will be streamed on FloHoops.

