Missouri women’s basketball’s quest to escape the bottom four of the Southeastern Conference standings has reached its final leg.
On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers will wrap the regular-season schedule at Alabama, the only SEC opponent Missouri has yet to face. Only a win will suffice if MU hopes to reach the conference’s top 10 and earn a bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
Thursday’s home finale loss to Auburn left Missouri with a 5-10 record in conference play, one game behind Georgia and Florida in the race to avoid playing in Wednesday’s opening round of the conference bracket. The Tigers own a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Bulldogs, but not the Gators.
Georgia and Florida are playing each other Sunday, so given the tiebreaker situation, Missouri needs a Gator victory in order to keep its chance of surpassing the Bulldogs alive.
None if this will matter, however, if the Tigers can’t take care of business in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide have recently taken the lead in the lower half of the SEC standings with two outstanding wins on the road against the conference’s elite — No. 10 Mississippi State last Sunday and No. 12 Texas A&M on Thursday.
Jasmine Walker was one of the stars of Alabama’s pair of stunning victories, scoring a combined 44 points across the two contests, including matching her career-high with 24 at Texas A&M. The junior forward is dangerous from beyond the arc — 30 of those 44 points came from 3-pointers, including a 6-of-12 performance from deep against the Aggies.
Alabama will celebrate its senior day against Missouri, although none of the Tide’s three seniors are regular starters. Cierra Johnson is the most dangerous of the trio, averaging 8.2 points in 21.1 minutes per game.
Not unlike Alabama, Missouri has been reliant on non-senior talent as well this season. Freshmen Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank have only increased their importance to the Tigers as the season has gone on, combining for at least 30 points in each of the past four games. If the Tigers want to come away with their fourth conference road win of the year, they will need Blackwell and Frank to continue their good form.
If Missouri loses Sunday, it would finish 11th or 12th in the conference and open the SEC Tournament against Mississippi or Vanderbilt on Wednesday morning. If the Tigers top the Tide and are fortunate enough to surpass Georgia in the standings, they would open tournament play Thursday evening against one of Arkansas, Louisiana State or Tennessee.
Florida and Georgia will tip-off at noon in Athens, Georgia, before the Tigers and Tide get underway at 12:40 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on SEC Network+. The Missouri game will air on KTGR.