Amber Smith is perfect so far at fulfilling her coach’s expectations.
Two games into the 2019-20 season, the Missouri women’s basketball senior has two double-doubles, matching what Robin Pingeton has said she expects to see from her star in every contest. That, combined with double figures scoring from Jordan Roundtree, Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Chavis and Aijha Blackwell, has helped MU rack up 182 points in two outings.
But as Smith and the Tigers prepare to host Northern Iowa on Wednesday, they have not been able to deliver what matters most — complete, winning performances on the court.
In the season’s opening week, Missouri survived a scare from Western Illinois, holding on for a 97-89 overtime win, before coming up short in a 90-85 overtime loss to Nebraska . Both games were fraught with defensive shortcomings that let the Tigers’ opponent keep up with MU’s high-scoring offense.
“We have a hard time guarding our shadows at times,” Pingeton said Sunday after the Nebraska game. “We’ve got to decide that we’re going to take some pride in (defense), and we’re going to get better.”
With challenging trips to Green Bay and South Dakota on the docket, MU could benefit from getting a comfortable win under its belt. Northern Iowa comes to Columbia as a bit of an unknown, unbeaten at 2-0 but untested. The Panthers scored 95 in a home win over North Dakota State before topping Wichita State on the road Saturday.
Where the Tigers lean on Smith for scoring, Northern Iowa turns to its returning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference guard, Karli Rucker. Rucker is averaging 20 points through two games, although she has lacked the extra dimension of racking up rebounds or assists. She should be the first concern for Missouri as it looks to bounce back on the defensive end of the floor.
A strength for the Tigers against Nebraska was their ability to get to the line. Missouri sank 31 free throws Sunday afternoon to keep the game close despite poor shooting from the field. Northern Iowa has been more restrained defensively than the Cornhuskers, allowing a total of 40 free throw attempts to its opponents in two games.
Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren has a bit of history at Missouri, having served as an assistant for the Tigers under Cindy Stein from 2001-04. She will attempt to lead the Panthers to their first-ever win over the Tigers, with Missouri having claimed each of the programs’ six all-time meetings.
SEC Network+ will have a live stream of the game, which tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri’s radio broadcast will air on KTGR.