Murray State headed to Columbia hoping to finally get a win against Missouri women’s basketball. In its fifth time at Mizzou Arena, the Racers just didn’t have enough to hang with the rotation of offense coming from the Tigers.
In a 76-70 win over the Racers, Missouri showcased that the talent of its team goes beyond the dynamic duo of juniors Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. While those two played key roles in the season-opening victory, the Tigers relied heavily on their different pieces to fend off an upset win for the Pacers.
In the nick of time, too, after Murray State snatched the lead with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. It took a blocked 3-pointer from sophomore Mama Dembele and a clutch 3-pointer from Frank in the final minute.
“They understand like what happened last year and I’m so proud of her (Dembele),” Blackwell said. “I just want to say that right now. She stepped up big time from last year.”
In the first quarter, things looked promising for the Pacers as they decided to double team Missouri’s biggest threats in the paint — Blackwell and senior LaDazhia Williams. This plan stifled the Tigers’ offense and made them look less cohesive than they did in their exhibition matchups. But it still wasn’t enough to shut the two forwards down as Blackwell finished the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds, leading in scoring and rebounding for the Tigers. Williams who continues to be a go-to player under the basket despite limited minutes reeled in eight points, four rebounds and a block.
“(Williams has) been back with us for probably consistent practice, probably, I would say two and a half, three weeks,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “(It) hasn’t been that long, so for her to have the timing that she does right now, after being out for six months that’s pretty impressive right there. So Day (Williams) is the least of my concerns — she’s a big-time player, and I think she’ll just continue to elevate.”
Williams wasn’t the only Tiger coming off the bench to make noise against the Pacers. Freshman Izzy Higginbottom and sophomore Sara Rose-Smith came into the game at the perfect time. The Tigers were falling prey to Murray State’s swarm on defense and quick-paced offense leading to a first-quarter drought. Smith broke the Tigers’ cold start from beyond the arc and Higginbottom followed her lead. After 21 minutes of play, Higginbottom managed nine points all of which came from beyond the arc.
Murray State’s Macey Turley and Hannah McKay stood out from beyond the arc. Turley reeled in 16 points, shooting nine of the points from the 3-point line. McKay, who is a 6-foot forward, went 100% from beyond the arc and scored the second-most points for her squad with 17. As a team, the Pacers went toe to toe with the Tigers as the field-goal percentages were only 0.8% off from each other.
Despite an at times discombobulated offensive and defensive performance for the Tigers, it is only the first of many close games to come. The Pacers were more gritty, and Pingeton and her squad recognized that. They also know that this kind of performance from opponents will be a common theme in nonconference play.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for mid-majors. A lot of respect, and (our) motto is, ‘respect all fear nobody,’” Pingeton said. “If you don’t, you’re gonna end up getting beat. Those kids at mid-majors are super fundamentally sound, not about the flash, not about the sexy but just gritty, hard-nosed, fundamentally sound team-first players.”
Murray State delivered Missouri its first dog fight of the season, but going to battle is nothing new for Pingeton’s team. The Tigers will return to play at 2 p.m. Sunday against Morgan State.