Missouri women's basketball has had some rough first quarters in the past three games. Things still weren't going Missouri's way in Monday night's 72-62 loss to No. 13 Georgia. After the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 7-2 run to take the scoring momentum at Mizzou Arena.
Turnovers were the big reason the Tigers couldn't find their offensive rhythm early on. While giving the ball up allowed for Georgia players like Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti to stuff the stat book, it also prevented Missouri from finding its flow during possessions.
The Tigers turned the ball over six times in the first quarter. The poor decisions and ball-handling mistakes were sometimes back to back. At one point, Missouri had five points and five turnovers.
"We knew coming in they were a very stingy defensive team," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "I feel like in the first half, they sped us up."
Although the Tigers' 16 overall turnovers against Georgia weren't the most they've had in a game this season, they played a big role in their third consecutive loss. Georgia scored 11 points off turnovers, a crucial part of its 10-point win. After the sloppy first quarter, Missouri gradually improved over the course of the contest.
This led to a flashy outing from the Tigers' dynamic duo in Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank. Blackwell continues to carry the scoring and rebounding load for her team finishing with 27 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double. Frank took the reins in the second half, scoring 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Although earnest in effort, Blackwell and Frank's performances need to come with doing the basics such as holding onto the ball in order to win tight games.
"This is a team that doesn't quit till the very end so we've been resilient in battling, and the last few haven't ended up the way we wanted," Frank said. "But we're going to keep fighting and getting better and get the outcome that we want."