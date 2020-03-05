With 2:46 left in the game, Jordan Roundtree left the floor.
The senior had fouled out of Missouri women’s basketball’s Southeastern Conference Tournament second-round matchup with Tennessee on Friday. She scored eight points, all in the first half, and played like a woman who was leaving it all out on the court, because this was her last chance to do so.
Her effort wasn’t enough, as the Tigers fell 64-51 to end their season and Roundtree’s career. In her final minutes on the bench, she could be seen with a towel over her face, emotional as she took in the ending.
On the other side of the spectrum was Aijha Blackwell. With 1:23 left in the fourth, coach Robin Pingeton pulled the freshman off the court. Her four fouls made it prudent to do so, as Pingeton looked to foul Tennessee to climb back into the game.
Seconds later, the game was out of hand, and with 1:11 remaining on the clock, Pingeton substituted Blackwell back in.
The two scenes were indicative of the two storylines on the court.
A group of seniors gave everything they had in their final minutes, trying to make up for a 9-22 season that marred an otherwise noteworthy career.
A duo of freshman that can look forward with hope because they’ll be back on the court in November, attempting to erase the season of hard lessons that was their first year.
“For me, it’s just motivation,” Hayley Frank said postgame. “I’ve got my feet wet and got a taste of March. Really this whole year just fires me up to work hard this offseason and improve my game. I know this whole team, collectively, wants to continue to get closer and do really big things next year.”
The Tigers will try to do that without the likes of Amber Smith, Jordan Chavis, Hannah Schuchts and Roundtree. It’s a senior class that was in the middle of some of Missouri’s greatest moments, like a 2019 SEC Tournament win over Kentucky to send the Tigers to the conference semifinals for the first time. The current seniors contributed 24 points in that game, propelling them to a 70-68 upset victory. It’s a class that saw three straight 20-plus win seasons on the way to 79 total wins.
Yet Smith, Chavis, Schuchts and Roundtree have been a part of one of the Tigers roughest years in recent history. In their senior campaign, Missouri only won nine games, falling to the rank of the No. 11 seed in the conference tournament, posting only three wins in nonconference play and having a tough time winning at home.
After a 2019 graduating class that saw seniors like Lauren Aldridge, Cierra Porter and Sophie Cunningham depart, the 2020 class was hard-pressed to fill their shoes. Smith had the most experience of any player, starting every game her sophomore and junior season.
Schuchts, reflecting on her career postgame, mentioned the buzzword for Missouri women’s basketball this season: growth.
“I think this year I’ve just been so focused on what I can do for the team,” she said. “I think my mindset has changed a lot. I think when I first came in, I had more of a selfish mindset; what do I want to do to perform, how can I perform my best. That’s totally shifted to how can my team perform at our best, what can I do to contribute to that.”
While the seniors have done all the growing they can do, Frank and Blackwell have three more years of change with the Tigers. And if their debut season is any indication, growth for the two young players could take Missouri very far.
The freshman duo broke all sorts of records and expectations in the 2019-20 season. Both were named to the All–SEC Freshman Team, averaging a combined 27.3 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game. In two straight contests, they combined for over 40 points, propelling the Tigers to back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Blackwell moved past Cunningham on Missouri’s all-time freshman scoring list to No. 2 with 466 points and Frank sits at No. 4 with 365.
And their style of play and personalities compliment each other well. While Blackwell is the hard-nosed, down-hill driving, electric, emotional guard, Frank is the fundamentally sound, step-back shooting, calm, collected forward. The experience the two have playing together will be beneficial as the Tigers lose four of their five starters and look to fit in three transfers and a red-shirt next season.
“Just to start with the beginning of the season, personally I couldn’t have asked for a better start to my career,” Blackwell said. “This was a tough season, but it has prepared me for the rest of my career mentally. It’s going to contribute to the physical part of it.”
While fans may miss the familiar faces of Roundtree, Smith, Chavis and Schuchts, the future faces of the program are looking forward with expectation. Fans should, too.
And Missouri fans can learn a lot from the Volunteers fanbase. Even in the game before Missouri’s, which pitted LSU and Florida against each other, the crowd was a colorful bright orange as Tennessee fans packed the stands, prepared for their team to take the court.
With each momentum shift, the orange sea rose in a wave, a loud roar crashing over the court. In what was a game of momentum and runs, the Tennessee faithful made a tangible difference on what was supposed to be a neutral court.
The Tigers have lacked that kind of advantage in Mizzou Arena this year, but fans may want to pay attention. While Missouri is going to certainly improve, the rest of the SEC isn't going to stay stagnant. The Missouri crowd of old may be the difference in a winning conference record and a losing one.