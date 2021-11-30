Juniors Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen were honored following Missouri women’s basketball‘s victory in the Christmas City Classic.
Frank received the tournament’s most valuable player award following two strong performances. In the semifinal, she scored 29 points in a close victory over Columbia.
The junior followed that up with 16 points in the final making four more threes and adding six rebounds.
Hansen made the all-tournament team on the strength of her performance in the championship game. The sharpshooter was the catalyst of a second-quarter barrage that saw the Tigers flip a nine-point deficit to a 16-point lead. She finished the game with 34 points, the most a Missouri player has scored in a game this season.
On Thursday, the Tigers will return to Mizzou Arena to take on Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville where they look to continue their undefeated start.