Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele and Spain were eliminated from the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup after losing their quarterfinal game against the United States. Dembele did not play in her team's 98-64 loss to the U.S.
Spain shot just 40% from the field. Claudia Contell, who plays for Valencia in Spain, led the team in scoring with 20 points. She also had two rebounds and three assists.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark led the U.S. in scoring with 17 points. She had one rebound and two assists.
The U.S. had six players with more than 10 points.
The U.S. will face the host nation, Hungary, in the semifinal.