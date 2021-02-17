The Southeastern Conference announced postponements of four women's basketball and three men's basketball games due to inclement weather Wednesday, including Missouri's rematch with No. 5 Texas A&M for Thursday in College Station, Texas.

This is the fourth game postponed for Missouri so far this season. In the first matchup between the two teams Jan. 24 in Columbia, the Tigers narrowly lost to the Aggies 70-66 in a near-upset.

There has yet to be a makeup date set. The Tigers are scheduled to be back in action in a separate rematch against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

