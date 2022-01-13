Following a knee injury that limited her minutes in nonconference play, redshirt senior forward LaDazhia Williams had been nicely rounding into form.
She had a double-double against No. 1 South Carolina and followed that up with a season-high 25 points against Auburn.
Unfortunately for Missouri, she suffered a groin injury in the loss to Arkansas. Her interior presence was missed by MU as it fell 85-83 to LSU onThursday night.
LSU (16-2, 4-1 SEC) came into the game against MU (13-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) ranked 19th in the country in rebounding margin, grabbing 43.9 boards a game. In the first half, it showed why, outrebounding Missouri 20-11 with forward Autumn Newby leading the way with 12 rebounds. Offensively,it was Faustine Aifuwa taking advantage of Williams' absence, scoring eight points in 11 first-half minutes.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton knew Williams was a “huge” loss but did not use it as an excuse.
“She’s been playing so well against Auburn and South Carolina,” Pingeton said. “We have to control what we can control though and have that next man up mentality.”
While LSU was humming offensively in the first half, Missouri struggled to get the ball inside. MU scored just eight points in the paint in the first half, relying on outside shooting to try and keep LSU within reach.
Aijha Blackwell did her best in the second half to bring Missouri back with a huge 26-point, 16-rebound performance before fouling out. LSU coach Kim Mulkey adjusted by going small and bringing in a perimeter-based lineup that gave Missouri problems in overtime.
While MU did a better job in the second half of getting on the glass, it wasn’t enough as it lost a number of chances to secure defensive rebounds that gave LSU extra possessions.
Missouri will have three days to recover before returning home to take on No. 17 Georgia. While Pingeton expressed disappointment with the loss, another tight conference game brings valuable experience for the future.
“As long as you can learn and make adjustments, I guess you’re winning,” she said.