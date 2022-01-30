Outside the scoring guard trio in Missouri women's basketball's Aijha Blackwell, Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, the scoring presence mainly comes from the bench. Forward Ladazhia Williams reminded Tigers' fans in Sunday's 77-61 win over Alabama that she can be lethal in the paint.
Williams went a perfect 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line to finish with a game-high 18 points. In the first half, she led with 12 points. Although her availability has been fluctuating throughout the season, the 6-foot-4 forward still manages 8.3 points per game and brings size to the paint no starting Tiger has.
"It's unfortunate because (Williams) played so well against South Carolina and then Auburn and then she got sick and then she got a groin injury, then she had been under the weather and in conference play you don't have a lot of practices where you're able to just get after it," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
Coming off the bench in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Williams was unstoppable in the paint posting up against Alabama's tallest players Jada Rice. Rice had no answers for Williams, who was too strong for her in the key. When the 3s aren't landing for the Tigers, they can rest assured that Williams will be posted up inside ready to score.
Her presence for Missouri went beyond offense as she was its rim protector. Going toe to toe with Rice, Williams held her scoreless in the first half and got the forward into foul trouble late into the game. Along with holding Rice to eights points, she finished with three blocks and grabbed a steal.
"I'm so proud of Ladazhia, I feel like she's grown so much and it was exciting to see for her to have this kind of night," Pingeton said. "Not surprised to be honest with you. But really, really proud of her. Happy for her."