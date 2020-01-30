With No. 13 Kentucky coming to town, Missouri women’s basketball knew it would have to find a way to deal with star guard Rhyne Howard.
As it would turn out, an injured finger did that job for the Tigers.
Just hours before Thursday’s tipoff at Mizzou Arena, Kentucky announced that Howard, the top scorer in the SEC and last season’s National Freshman of the Year, would be out until mid-February with a fractured finger on her left hand. Despite the absence of their brightest star, the Wildcats breezed to a 62-47 win over the Tigers.
The late change caught Missouri by surprise. The injury had occurred Monday night, when Howard missed part of Kentucky’s win over Auburn but returned to play with a bandaged hand in the late stages. Given her apparent resilience and her clear importance in the Kentucky lineup, coach Robin Pingeton fully expected to see her on the court Thursday.
“I thought she would play,” Pingeton said. “We didn’t find out until right before the game.”
Pingeton said that while Howard’s absence impacted the Tigers’ game plan, it did not affect the outcome of the game. That may have been true in part because of how the Wildcats stepped up to replace Howard’s hefty production.
Kentucky’s top three scorers on the night all surpassed their season averages, including Amanda Paschal, who led the Wildcats with a season-high 18. Chasity Patterson scored 12, reaching double figures for just the third time this season, while Blair Green chipped in with 11.
Unlike Missouri, Kentucky had long been aware of its leader’s absence and was ready to compensate for it.
“We knew Rhyne was out in the beginning of the week, so we just decided that everybody just had to step up,” Paschal said.
Paschal and her teammates got a bit of inspiration from Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari. The topic of Howard’s injury had come up while Paschal was watching the hall of famer practice with his team earlier in the week.
“Coach Cal said to me, ‘Now that Rhyne’s out, this gives everybody a chance to get better,’” Paschal said. “So everybody decided to step up.”
It was the second consecutive game in which Missouri was overwhelmed despite its opponent playing without one of the best players in the SEC. At No. 15 Texas A&M on Sunday, the Aggies had little trouble with the Tigers despite Chennedy Carter missing her fourth straight game with a sprained ankle.
In both games, Missouri’s foe was able to reach into its depth to find less heralded playmakers who could combine to carry the load of a missing star. The Tigers had a much smaller pool of contributors — only Aijha Blackwell, Amber Smith and Hayley Frank scored more than four points in both contests.
“I’ll have to make sure we give coach Cal a bonus this month on his paycheck,” Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell joked.