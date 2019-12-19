For the last four years, when you thought of Missouri women’s basketball, you thought of Sophie Cunningham.
The Tigers’ homegrown, black-and-gold-bleeding star led the program to some of its greatest heights, reaching four straight NCAA Tournaments and pulling off some of the biggest wins the team has ever seen. But after Cunningham and fellow seniors Lauren Aldridge and Cierra Porter departed in the spring, Missouri has struggled to regain its footing.
This year, Missouri is off to a 3-9 start, easily the worst in coach Robin Pingeton’s 10 seasons at the helm.
Cunningham’s absence has been felt on the court, where the Tigers recently tied their program record for fewest points in a game in a 68-33 loss to Princeton, as well as off the court, where her leadership and passion may never be equaled by another single player.
In the past, Cunningham’s clutch shooting and ability to rally the troops helped Missouri in late-game situations. This year, the Tigers have lost six games by margins of eight points or less, including one in overtime. Pingeton says the team still has the necessary pieces to be successful, but it seems that Cunningham was one of the key ingredients that brought it all together.
“For four years, we’ve had Sophie be the voice in those huddles, in those timeouts,” Pingeton said Tuesday ahead of the Princeton game. “Every player on this roster is in a position they’ve never been in before.”
Not only have the players had to shoulder the leadership load in Cunningham’s absence, they have had to deal with an amount of losing many of them are unfamiliar with. Missouri won at least nine of its first 12 games in each of Cunningham’s four seasons. Freshmen Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell each won plenty of games at the high school level, with Frank’s Strafford team not even dropping a single contest after her freshman year.
“Our program has had quite a bit of success over the last four years, and so it’s unfamiliar territory,” Pingeton said. “You do have to have conversations in that locker room.”
In terms of the box score, Amber Smith, Frank and Blackwell have been the ones tasked with taking over the load left by the program's all-time leading scorer. Smith leads the way with 14.2 points per game but has had her share of off nights. Frank and Blackwell are improving but still searching for consistency, as they adjust to the college game.
“I think our freshmen have done a wonderful job coming in and having a big role to fill,” Smith said Tuesday. “It comes a little bit from everyone, because Sophie could do so many things, and she was very efficient and effective.”
Pingeton has also bemoaned the team’s lack of intensity on defense and on the boards. In the season opener against Western Illinois, the Tigers escaped with a 97-89 overtime win after holding the same opponent to just 64 points in 2018. In Sunday’s loss to Missouri State, the Tigers were outscored 23-7 on second chance points thanks to struggling to gather offensive rebounds.
It was the Tigers’ first loss to Missouri State since 2014 after beating the Bears in each season of Cunningham’s career.
Frank and Blackwell give Missouri reasons to be confident in its future, but to get the current season back on the rails, it will have to find new sources of intensity and leadership sooner rather than later.
“I think the biggest thing a lot of people take away from Sophie is just how hard she played, and how passionate she was about the game,” Frank said Tuesday. "I definitely think that’s something that I would like to bring.”
Missouri, so far, has lost twice to opponents it beat last season (Kansas City and Missouri State). It will try not to let that number hit three in its nonconference finale against Illinois. Tipoff is set for noon Friday at Mizzou Arena.