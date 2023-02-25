MSHSAA state wrestling championships conclude

Tolton freshman Chris Ankenman, top, grapples with Marceline sophomore Drew Griffin in the MSHSAA Class 1 113-pound championship bout Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Ankenman went undefeated throughout the 2022-23 season, capping his campaign with a 3-0 decision victory over Griffin for the state title.
Assistant coach Brock Davis, right, coaches Tolton freshman Brody Narron from the sidelines during the 5th place match of the 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championship
Tolton assistant coach Brock Davis, right, coaches Trailblazers freshman Brody Narron from the sidelines during the fifth-place match of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Narron fell to Sherwood sophomore Blake Eads to finish in sixth place.
Southern Boone’s Addy Pasley hugs coach Steven Burns after competing in the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The Southern Boone girls wrestling team sent five athletes to the state tournament.
Tolton’s Justus Martin, left, and his coach Ross Rosenbaum embrace on the second day of the MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Martin finished the tournament in fifth place in Class 1's 126-pound weight class.
Southern Boone junior Callie Bergthold goes head-to-head with Holden freshman Macey Brooks in the 115-pound championship bout of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Bergthold pinned Brooks to win the title, making her the first girls wrestler from Southern Boone to win a state championship.
Hickman senior Cole Harrell struggles against Nixa senior Nate Brower in the the first round of the 2023 MSHSAA Championships on Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Harrell was able to beat Bower by decision, but went on to be pinned by Liberty sophomore Peyton Westpfahl in the quarterfinals.
Tolton wrestler Ellliot Kormeier, right, fights the pin from Butler’s Kellen Long during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Feb. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Kormeier began the tournament with a 20-10 record.
Hallsville junior Parker Crane traps the arm of Odessa sophomore Gable Gross during the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Crane advanced to the title bout but lost to Cameron senior Chase Short.
Tolton senior Frank Ruether celebrates after pinning Lone Jack junior Noah Lovell in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Ruether continued on to the semifinals, but fell to Brookfield sophomore Peyton Parn.
Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, right, grapples with Lebanon’s Avery Starnes during a 150-pound first-round bout Friday in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. McCallister went on to earn first place in his weight class, capping an unbeaten season. It was his third straight state title.
Hickman boys wrestling senior Hayden Benter celebrates a win during the 2023 MSHSAA Class 4 third-place match Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Benter took third place for the 126-pound weight class.
Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum yells instructions to one of his wrestlers during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Tolton had six wrestlers qualify for the tournament.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association held their wrestling state championships from Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 to Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Three Columbia area boys' took home first place state titles: Tolton's Christopher Ankenman in the 113 Class 1, Hickman's Hank Benter in the 113 Class 4, and Rock Bridge's Carter McCallister in the 150 Class 4.